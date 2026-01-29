Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call To Discuss 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results
Webcast and Conference Call Details:
Date: February 25, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908
Webcast: news-events/events
About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 16 million app downloads and has collected more than 34 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.
