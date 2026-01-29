Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call To Discuss 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results


2026-01-29 04:31:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and provide an update on company operations. The company plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results in the Investor Relations section of its website at joinroot following the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: February 25, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908

Webcast: news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand viewing shortly after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at.

About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 16 million app downloads and has collected more than 34 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.
For further information on Root, please visit.

Contacts:

Media:
...

Investor Relations:
...


