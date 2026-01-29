Caremed Has Been Selected As A National Specialty Pharmacy Provider For Exdensur (Depemokimab-Ulaa)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMed, an independent specialty pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by GSK for Exdensur (depemokimab), indicated for the add-on maintenance treatment of severe asthma characterized by an eosinophilic phenotype in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

“We are excited to partner with GSK to support the needs of patients with severe asthma,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer.“We remain committed to delivering best-in-class personalized support, clinical expertise, and close coordination throughout every phase of the patient journey.”

​Exdensur is the first and only ultra-long-acting biologic with twice yearly dosing and extended life anti-IL-5 monoclonal antibody (mAb). Its extended serum half-life, enabling a 26-week dosing duration, is due to amino acid modifications (YTE mutation) in the Fc region, which increase Fc receptor affinity and promote antibody recycling. This molecular design aimed to generate a therapeutic antibody that could be dosed less frequently, every 6 months.

Exdensur's FDA approval was based on two randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trials (SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2). The safety of Exdensur was based on a pooled safety population from both trials of 52-week duration.1 The most common adverse reactions ≥ 4% were upper respiratory tract infections, allergic rhinitis, influenza, arthralgia, and pharyngitis.

See the full prescribing information for Exdensur.

About CareMed Specialty Pharmacy:

CareMed is an independent Specialty Pharmacy affiliate of Onco360 and leading clinical support services company. CareMed is committed to bringing together the stakeholders involved in the rare and complex disease treatment process and serve the specialized needs of patients, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. CareMed is headquartered in New Hyde Park, New York, and is a specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. It is accredited through URAC, URAC Rare Disease, ACHC, and NAPB. For more information about CareMed, please visit CareMed.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer... |

References:

1ExdensurTM (depemokimab) [Package Insert]. Philadelphia, PA. GSK LLC. 2025.