Colliers Adds Western Canadian Specialty Engineering Services Firm

TORONTO and CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) announced today that its Canadian engineering platform, Englobe Corporation (“Englobe”), has acquired Tetranex Solutions Inc. (“Tetranex”), a leading multidiscipline engineering consulting firm in Alberta. Under Colliers' unique partnership model, Tetranex's senior team will become shareholders of Englobe and play a key role in leadership going forward. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Tetranex's 200 professionals provide specialized electrical, instrumentation and controls (EI&C), automation, and other engineering and procurement services primarily across the oil and gas, agri-food, and industrial sectors.

“This transaction reaffirms our growth ambition by establishing a beachhead in the energy sector, a market poised to benefit from long-term tailwinds driven by increased demand for electricity,” said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe.“Our differentiated approach continues to position Englobe as an acquirer-of-choice in the Canadian engineering services market, and we are excited to welcome these talented professionals to Englobe.”

“We are thrilled to partner with a well-respected firm whose culture and values align with ours,” said David Harman, President of Tetranex.“Becoming part of Englobe – within the broader Colliers platform – provides our professionals with the scale, expertise and collaborative environment to strengthen our client offering and accelerate our growth.”

