Colliers Adds Western Canadian Specialty Engineering Services Firm
TORONTO and CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) announced today that its Canadian engineering platform, Englobe Corporation (“Englobe”), has acquired Tetranex Solutions Inc. (“Tetranex”), a leading multidiscipline engineering consulting firm in Alberta. Under Colliers' unique partnership model, Tetranex's senior team will become shareholders of Englobe and play a key role in leadership going forward. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 2010, Tetranex's 200 professionals provide specialized electrical, instrumentation and controls (EI&C), automation, and other engineering and procurement services primarily across the oil and gas, agri-food, and industrial sectors.
“This transaction reaffirms our growth ambition by establishing a beachhead in the energy sector, a market poised to benefit from long-term tailwinds driven by increased demand for electricity,” said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe.“Our differentiated approach continues to position Englobe as an acquirer-of-choice in the Canadian engineering services market, and we are excited to welcome these talented professionals to Englobe.”
“We are thrilled to partner with a well-respected firm whose culture and values align with ours,” said David Harman, President of Tetranex.“Becoming part of Englobe – within the broader Colliers platform – provides our professionals with the scale, expertise and collaborative environment to strengthen our client offering and accelerate our growth.”
Colliers Contacts
Elias Mulamoottil
Chief Investment Officer
(416) 960-9500
Mike Cormier
President | Englobe
(514) 281-5151
About Colliers
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With $5.5 billion in annual revenues, a team of 24,000 professionals, and $108 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at colliers, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment