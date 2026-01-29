Orchid Island Capital Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
|Total
|Three Months Ended
|Portfolio (%)
|December 31, 2025
|15.7
|September 30, 2025
|10.1
|June 30, 2025
|10.1
|March 31, 2025
|7.0
|December 31, 2024
|10.5
|September 30, 2024
|8.8
|June 30, 2024
|7.6
|March 31, 2024
|6.0
Portfolio
The following tables summarize certain characteristics of Orchid's PT RMBS (as defined below) and structured RMBS as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024:
|($ in thousands)
|Weighted
|Percentage
|Average
|of
|Weighted
|Maturity
|Fair
|Entire
|Average
|in
|Longest
|Asset Category
|Value
|Portfolio
|Coupon
|Months
|Maturity
|December 31, 2025
|Fixed Rate RMBS
|$
|10,615,570
|99.9
|%
|5.67
|%
|341
|1-Jan-56
|Other
|13,088
|0.1
|%
|3.25
|%
|210
|25-Jul-48
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|10,628,658
|100.0
|%
|5.64
|%
|340
|1-Jan-56
|December 31, 2024
|Fixed Rate RMBS
|$
|5,237,812
|99.7
|%
|5.03
|%
|330
|1-Nov-54
|Other
|15,498
|0.3
|%
|3.19
|%
|222
|25-Jul-48
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|5,253,310
|100.0
|%
|4.99
|%
|328
|1-Nov-54
|($ in thousands)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Percentage of
|Percentage of
|Agency
|Fair Value
|Entire Portfolio
|Fair Value
|Entire Portfolio
|Fannie Mae
|$
|5,675,461
|53.4
|%
|$
|3,693,032
|70.3
|%
|Freddie Mac
|4,953,197
|46.6
|%
|1,560,278
|29.7
|%
|Total Portfolio
|$
|10,628,658
|100.0
|%
|$
|5,253,310
|100.0
|%
As of December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's portfolio had an effective duration of 2.513, indicating that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 2.513% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company's investment portfolio. As of December 31, 2024., the Company's portfolio had an effective duration of 4.200, indicating that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 4.200% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company's investment portfolio. These figures do not include the effect of the Company's funding cost hedges. Effective duration quotes for individual investments are obtained from The Yield Book, Inc.
Financing, Leverage and Liquidity
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had outstanding repurchase obligations of approximately $10,115.5 million with a net weighted average borrowing rate of 3.98%. These agreements were collateralized by RMBS with a fair value, including accrued interest, of approximately $10,551.3 million. The Company's adjusted leverage ratio, defined as the balance of repurchase agreement liabilities divided by stockholders' equity, at December 31, 2025 was 7.4:1. At December 31, 2025, the Company's liquidity was approximately $791.8 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unpledged securities (not including unsettled securities purchases). Below is a list of our outstanding borrowings under repurchase obligations at December 31, 2025.
|($ in thousands)
|Weighted
|Weighted
|Total
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|% of
|Borrowing
|Amount
|Maturity
|Counterparty
|Balances
|Total
|Rate
|at Risk (1)
|in Days
|Citigroup Global Markets Inc
|$
|527,566
|5.2
|%
|4.03
|%
|$
|27,834
|27
|ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
|507,961
|5.0
|%
|4.01
|%
|16,218
|33
|South Street Securities, LLC
|501,372
|5.0
|%
|4.02
|%
|26,141
|102
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|495,300
|4.9
|%
|3.94
|%
|26,103
|26
|Marex Capital Markets Inc.
|494,150
|4.9
|%
|4.03
|%
|21,002
|21
|Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
|489,749
|4.8
|%
|3.99
|%
|25,926
|9
|Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC
|469,978
|4.6
|%
|4.02
|%
|19,983
|22
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
|466,235
|4.6
|%
|4.09
|%
|14,786
|43
|RBC Capital Markets, LLC
|464,617
|4.6
|%
|4.04
|%
|14,909
|53
|Daiwa Securities America Inc.
|455,124
|4.5
|%
|4.05
|%
|18,841
|54
|StoneX Financial Inc.
|438,478
|4.3
|%
|3.92
|%
|23,290
|54
|ASL Capital Markets Inc.
|413,468
|4.1
|%
|3.80
|%
|22,222
|93
|Clear Street LLC
|405,479
|4.0
|%
|3.97
|%
|17,243
|21
|Goldman, Sachs & Co
|394,876
|3.9
|%
|3.94
|%
|21,767
|25
|DV Securities, LLC Repo
|391,259
|3.9
|%
|3.93
|%
|16,556
|55
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|372,871
|3.7
|%
|3.90
|%
|11,894
|53
|Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
|333,950
|3.3
|%
|3.96
|%
|14,030
|21
|Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
|321,162
|3.2
|%
|4.06
|%
|17,194
|26
|Banco Santander SA
|309,950
|3.1
|%
|3.97
|%
|16,043
|21
|Bank of Montreal
|292,462
|2.9
|%
|4.02
|%
|9,076
|14
|ING Financial Markets LLC
|284,938
|2.8
|%
|4.07
|%
|11,817
|48
|Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
|258,582
|2.6
|%
|3.95
|%
|14,529
|21
|MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.
|243,227
|2.4
|%
|3.88
|%
|8,009
|30
|Brean Capital, LLC
|238,050
|2.4
|%
|3.96
|%
|13,158
|40
|Mizuho Securities USA LLC
|205,269
|2.0
|%
|4.03
|%
|10,878
|33
|Nomura Securities International, Inc.
|202,259
|2.0
|%
|3.92
|%
|10,617
|75
|Natixis, New York Branch
|103,725
|1.0
|%
|3.90
|%
|3,597
|29
|Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
|33,409
|0.3
|%
|4.00
|%
|1,922
|15
|Total / Weighted Average
|$
|10,115,466
|100.0
|%
|3.98
|%
|$
|455,585
|39
| (1)
|Equal to the sum of the fair value of securities sold, accrued interest receivable and cash posted as collateral (if any), minus the sum of repurchase agreement liabilities, accrued interest payable and the fair value of securities posted by the counterparties (if any).
Hedging
In connection with its interest rate risk management strategy, the Company economically hedges a portion of the cost of its repurchase agreement funding against a rise in interest rates by entering into derivative financial instrument contracts. The Company has not elected hedging treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in order to align the accounting treatment of its derivative instruments with the treatment of its portfolio assets under the fair value option election. As such, all gains or losses on these instruments are reflected in earnings for all periods presented. At December 31, 2025, such instruments were comprised of U.S. Treasury note (“T-Note”) futures contracts, interest rate swap agreements, and contracts to sell to-be-announced ("TBA") securities.
The table below presents information related to the Company's T-Note futures contracts at December 31, 2025.
|($ in thousands)
|December 31, 2025
|Average
|Weighted
|Weighted
|Contract
|Average
|Average
|Notional
|Entry
|Effective
|Open
|Expiration Year
|Amount
|Rate
|Rate
|Equity (1)
|U.S. Treasury Note Futures Contracts (Short Positions) (2)
|March 2026 5-year T-Note futures (Mar 2026 - Mar 2031 Hedge Period)
|$
|122,500
|3.65
|%
|3.65
|%
|$
|10
|March 2026 10-year T-Note futures (Mar 2026 - Mar 2036 Hedge Period)
|90,000
|3.79
|%
|3.91
|%
|739
|March 2026 10-year Ultra futures (Mar 2026 - Mar 2036 Hedge Period)
|60,000
|4.03
|%
|4.14
|%
|575
|SOFR Futures Contracts (Short Positions)
|March 2026 3-Month SOFR futures (Dec 2025 - Mar 2026 Hedge Period)
|$
|97,500
|3.73
|%
|3.69
|%
|$
|(44
|)
|June 2026 3-Month SOFR futures (Mar 2026 - Jun 2026 Hedge Period)
|97,500
|3.55
|%
|3.52
|%
|(33
|)
|September 2026 3-Month SOFR futures (Jun 2026 - Sep 2026 Hedge Period)
|97,500
|3.38
|%
|3.31
|%
|(66
|)
|December 2026 3-Month SOFR futures (Sep 2026 - Dec 2026 Hedge Period)
|97,500
|3.27
|%
|3.16
|%
|(111
|)
|March 2027 3-Month SOFR futures (Dec 2026 - Mar 2027 Hedge Period)
|97,500
|3.22
|%
|3.11
|%
|(105
|)
|June 2027 3-Month SOFR futures (Mar 2027 - Jun 2027 Hedge Period)
|97,500
|3.21
|%
|3.11
|%
|(90
|)
|ERIS SOFR Swap Futures Contracts (Short Positions) (3)
|March 2026 5-Year Term, 3.75% fixed rate (Mar 2026 - Mar 2031 Hedge Period)
|$
|10,000
|3.48
|%
|3.45
|%
|$
|(13
|)
|(1)
|Open equity represents the cumulative gains (losses) recorded on open futures positions from inception.
|(2)
|5-Year T-Note futures contracts were valued at a price of $109.30 as of December 31, 2025 and $106.30 as of December 31, 2024. The contract values of the short positions were $133.9 million and $332.2 million as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 10-Year T-Note futures contracts were valued at a price of $112.44 as of December 31, 2025 and $108.75 as of December 31, 2024. The contract values of the short positions were $101.2 million and $101.7 million as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 10-Year Ultra futures contracts were valued at price of $115.02 as of December 31, 2025 and $111.31 as of December 31, 2024. The contract value of the short positions were $69.0 million and $36.2 million as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(3)
|ERIS swap futures are exchange traded futures that replicate the cash flows of an underlying swap position.
The table below presents information related to the Company's interest rate swap positions at December 31, 2025.
|($ in thousands)
|Average
|Fixed
|Average
|Average
|Notional
|Pay
|Receive
|Maturity
|Amount
|Rate
|Rate
|(Years)
|Expiration > 1 to ≤ 5 years
|$
|4,162,500
|3.38
|%
|3.87
|%
|3.2
|Expiration > 5 years
|1,695,800
|3.87
|%
|3.87
|%
|7.1
|$
|5,858,300
|3.53
|%
|3.87
|%
|4.3
The following table summarizes our contracts to sell TBA securities as of December 31, 2025.
|($ in thousands)
|Notional
|Net
|Amount
|Cost
|Market
|Carrying
|Long (Short) (1)
|Basis (2)
|Value (3)
|Value (4)
|December 31, 2025
|15-Year TBA securities:
| 4.50%
|$
|250,000
|$
|249,998
|$
|250,186
|$
|188
|30-Year TBA securities:
|3%(5)
|-
|(343
|)
|-
|343
|3.5%(5)
|-
|34
|-
|(34
|)
|4%(5)
|-
|(215
|)
|-
|215
|5%(5)
|-
|218
|-
|(218
|)
| 5.50%
|(275,000
|)
|(277,696
|)
|(278,996
|)
|(1,300
|)
| 6.50%
|(155,000
|)
|(161,103
|)
|(161,127
|)
|(24
|)
|$
|(180,000
|)
|$
|(189,107
|)
|$
|(189,937
|)
|$
|(830
|)
|(1)
|Notional amount represents the par value (or principal balance) of the underlying Agency RMBS.
|(2)
|Cost basis represents the forward price to be paid (received) for the underlying Agency RMBS.
|(3)
|Market value represents the current market value of the TBA securities (or of the underlying Agency RMBS) as of period-end.
|(4)
|Net carrying value represents the difference between the market value and the cost basis of the TBA securities as of period-end and is reported in derivative assets (liabilities) at fair value in our balance sheets.
|(5)
|The Company has entered into offsetting long and short positions with different counterparties for these coupons.
Dividends
In addition to other requirements that must be satisfied to qualify as a REIT, we must pay annual dividends to our stockholders of at least 90% of our REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gains. We intend to pay regular monthly dividends to our stockholders and have declared the following dividends since our February 2013 IPO.
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Year
| Per Share
Amount
|Total
|2013
|$
|6.975
|$
|4,662
|2014
|10.800
|22,643
|2015
|9.600
|38,748
|2016
|8.400
|41,388
|2017
|8.400
|70,717
|2018
|5.350
|55,814
|2019
|4.800
|54,421
|2020
|3.950
|53,570
|2021
|3.900
|97,601
|2022
|2.475
|87,906
|2023
|1.800
|81,127
|2024
|1.440
|96,309
|2025
|1.440
|190,930
|2026 YTD(1)
|0.120
|22,030
|Totals
|$
|69.450
|$
|917,866
| (1)
|On January 7, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on February 26, 2026. The effect of this dividend is included in the table above but is not reflected in the Company's financial statements as of December 31, 2025.
Book Value Per Share
The Company's book value per share at December 31, 2025 was $7.54. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of shares outstanding of the Company's common stock. At December 31, 2025, the Company's stockholders' equity was $1.4 billion with 181,985,900 shares of common stock outstanding.
Stock Offerings
On February 24, 2025, we entered into an equity distribution agreement (the“February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement”) with four sales agents pursuant to which we could offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $350,000,000 of gross proceeds from the sales of shares of our common stock in transactions that are deemed to be“at the market” offerings and privately negotiated transactions. On July 28, 2025, the February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement was amended to increase the aggregate amount of gross proceeds from the sales of shares that may be offered by $150,000,000 to a total of $500,000,000. During the three months ended December 31, 2025, we issued a total of 3,472,759 shares under the February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $24.9 million and net proceeds of approximately $24.5 million, after commissions and fees. We issued a total of 59,492,504 shares under the February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $445.1 million and net proceeds of approximately $438.0 million, after commissions and fees, prior to its termination in October 2025.
On October 27, 2025, we entered into an equity distribution agreement (the“October 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement”) with four sales agents pursuant to which we may offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $500,000,000 of shares of our common stock in transactions that are deemed to be“at the market” offerings and privately negotiated transactions. Through December 31, 2025, we issued a total of 30,265,963 shares under the October 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $223.1 million, and net proceeds of approximately $219.7 million, after commissions and fees. Subsequent to December 31, 2025, we issued a total of 1,360,032 shares under the October 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.2 million, and net proceeds of approximately $10.1 million, after commissions and fees.
Stock Repurchase Program
On July 29, 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 400,000 shares of our common stock. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases is determined by the Company in its discretion and is subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company's discretion without prior notice. On February 8, 2018, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 904,564 shares of the Company's common stock. Coupled with the 156,751 shares remaining from the original 400,000 share authorization, the increased authorization brought the total authorization to 1,061,315 shares, representing 10% of the Company's then outstanding share count. On December 9, 2021, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the number of shares of the Company's common stock available in the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 3,372,399 shares, bringing the remaining authorization under the stock repurchase program to 3,539,861 shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's then outstanding shares of common stock. On October 12, 2022, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the number of shares of the Company's common stock available in the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 4,300,000 shares, bringing the remaining authorization under the stock repurchase program to 6,183,601 shares, representing approximately 18% of the Company's then outstanding shares of common stock. This stock repurchase program has no termination date.
From the inception of the stock repurchase program through December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased a total of 6,257,826 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $84.8 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $13.55 per share. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased a total of 1,113,224 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $7.3 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $6.52 per share.
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates, and CMOs issued by the GSEs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and principal only securities, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements herein relating to matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to statements regarding interest rates, inflation, liquidity, funding costs, prepayment speeds, portfolio positioning and repositioning, hedging levels, book value, leverage ratio, earnings, dividends, the supply and demand for Agency RMBS and the performance of the Agency RMBS sector generally, the effect of actual or expected actions of the U.S. government, including the Fed, market expectations, future opportunities and prospects of the Company, the stock repurchase program and general economic conditions, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and on management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences are described in Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements.
Summarized Financial Statements
The following is a summarized presentation of the unaudited balance sheets as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, and the unaudited quarterly statements of operations for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. Amounts presented are subject to change.
| ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
| BALANCE SHEETS
| ($ in thousands, except per share data)
| (Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS:
|Mortgage-backed securities
|$
|10,628,658
|$
|5,253,310
|U.S. Treasury securities
|135,133
|100,551
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|724,561
|335,053
|Accrued interest receivable
|49,127
|23,044
|Derivative assets, at fair value
|9,253
|9,277
|Reverse repurchase agreements
|128,613
|-
|Other assets
|648
|392
|Total Assets
|$
|11,675,993
|$
|5,721,627
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Repurchase agreements
|$
|10,115,466
|$
|5,025,543
|Payable of investment securities purchased
|1,519
|-
|Dividends payable
|21,865
|9,940
|Derivative liabilities, at fair value
|1,846
|332
|Accrued interest payable
|31,397
|10,750
|Due to affiliates
|1,661
|1,167
|Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse repurchase agreements, at fair value
|128,724
|0
|Other liabilities
|1,567
|5,395
|Total Liabilities
|10,304,045
|5,053,127
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|1,371,948
|668,500
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|11,675,993
|$
|5,721,627
|Common shares outstanding
|181,985,900
|82,622,464
|Book value per share
|$
|7.54
|$
|8.09
| ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.
| STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
| ($ in thousands, except per share data)
| (Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)
|Years Ended December 31,
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|$
|414,001
|$
|241,577
|$
|132,188
|$
|71,996
|Interest expense
|(305,732
|)
|(236,281
|)
|(93,705
|)
|(63,853
|)
|Net interest income
|108,269
|5,296
|38,483
|8,143
|Gains on RMBS and derivative contracts
|71,241
|49,110
|70,742
|1,759
|Net portfolio income
|179,510
|54,406
|109,225
|9,902
|Expenses
|20,480
|16,744
|5,817
|4,357
|Net income
|$
|159,030
|$
|37,662
|$
|103,408
|$
|5,545
|Other comprehensive income
|279
|122
|(1
|)
|84
|Comprehensive net
|$
|159,309
|$
|37,784
|$
|103,407
|$
|5,629
|Basic and diluted net income per share
|$
|1.24
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.07
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|128,302,423
|65,449,149
|166,072,451
|79,590,498
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share:
|$
|1.44
|$
|1.44
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.36
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Key Balance Sheet Metrics
|2025
|2024
|Average RMBS(1)
|$
|9,492,369
|$
|5,348,057
|Average repurchase agreements(1)
|9,061,222
|5,128,207
|Average stockholders' equity(1)
|1,229,019
|662,262
|Adjusted leverage ratio(2)
|7.4:1
|7.5:1
|Economic leverage ratio(3)
|7.4:1
|7.3:1
|Key Performance Metrics
|Average yield on RMBS(4)
|5.57
|%
|5.38
|%
|Average cost of funds(4)
|4.14
|%
|4.98
|%
|Average economic cost of funds(5)
|3.27
|%
|2.81
|%
|Average interest rate spread(6)
|1.43
|%
|0.40
|%
|Average economic interest rate spread(7)
|2.30
|%
|2.57
|%
|(1)
|Average RMBS, borrowings and stockholders' equity balances are calculated using two data points, the beginning and ending balances.
|(2)
|The adjusted leverage ratio is calculated by dividing ending repurchase agreement liabilities by ending stockholders' equity.
|(3)
|The economic leverage ratio is calculated by dividing ending total liabilities adjusted for net notional TBA positions by ending stockholders' equity.
|(4)
|Portfolio yields and costs of funds are calculated based on the average balances of the underlying investment portfolio/borrowings balances and are annualized for the quarterly periods presented.
|(5)
|Represents the interest cost of our borrowings and the effect of derivative agreements attributed to the period related to hedging activities, divided by average borrowings.
|(6)
|Average interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average cost of funds from average yield on RMBS.
|(7)
|Average economic interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average economic cost of funds from average yield on RMBS.
