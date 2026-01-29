Orchid Island Capital Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced results of operations for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2025. Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Net income of $103.4 million, or $0.62 per common share, which consists of:





Net interest income of $38.5 million, or $0.23 per common share



Total expenses of $5.8 million, or $0.04 per common share

Net realized and unrealized gains of $70.7 million, or $0.43 per common share, on RMBS and derivative instruments, including net interest income on interest rate swaps

Fourth quarter total dividends declared and paid of $0.36 per common share Total return of 7.78%, comprised of $0.36 dividends per common share and a $0.21 increase in book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per common share Full-year 2025 Results

Net income of $159.3 million, or $1.24 per common share, which consists of:





Net interest income of $108.3 million, or $0.84 per common share



Total expenses of $20.5 million, or $0.16 per common share

Net realized and unrealized gains of $71.2 million, or $0.56 per common share, on RMBS and derivative instruments, including net interest income on interest rate swaps

Full year total dividends declared and paid of $1.44 per common share Total return of 11.00%, comprised of $1.44 dividends per common share and a $0.55 decrease in book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per common share Other Financial Highlights

Book value per common share of $7.54 at December 31, 2025



Orchid maintained a strong liquidity position of $791.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and unpledged securities (net of unsettled purchased securities), or 58% of stockholder's equity as of December 31, 2025

Borrowing capacity in excess of December 31, 2025 outstanding repurchase agreement balances of $10,115.5 million, spread across 28 active lenders

Company to discuss results on Friday, January 30, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET Supplemental materials to be discussed on the call can be downloaded from the investor relations section of the Company's website at Management Commentary Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said,“The market conditions of the fourth quarter of 2025 were very conducive for the Agency RMBS market and Orchid. Orchid generated a 7.8% return for the fourth quarter of 2025 (not annualized). The Agency RMBS sector performed well during the quarter, as interest rates were stable, associated interest rate implied volatility was low as well and the Federal Reserve (the“Fed”) delivered two interest rate cuts during the quarter. For reference, the ICE Data Indices Agency RMBS return for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.6% and the excess return versus comparable duration swaps was 1.3%. For the year ended December 31, 2025, Orchid generated an 11.0% return while the Agency RMBS index generated a return of 8.3% and an excess return versus comparable duration swaps of 2.6%. “With respect to the market backdrop for the fourth quarter, one of the highlights of the quarter – or maybe a lowlight – was the six-week government shutdown that commenced on the first day of the quarter. While the federal government was shut down, there was little economic data released, which was a real problem for the Fed. Exacerbating the problem were the issues the government has been grappling with related to the quality and reliability of the data released prior to the shutdown. So, the market went from having suspect data, to very little data at all during the shutdown, to stale data released months after the period covered by the data, and data that was still somewhat suspect as well. With little for the market to focus on in terms of economic data, gauging the path of monetary policy proved challenging. So, while the Fed delivered two 25 basis interest rate cuts during the quarter – consistent with their stated goal of returning the policy rate towards neutral - current market pricing for up to two additional cuts in 2026 may not materialize if the data ultimately does not support the case for additional easing. “These two cuts the Fed delivered are beneficial for levered Agency RMBS investors such as Orchid as they tend to lower our funding costs. Notably there were several dissents on the Fed decision as FOMC members have varied outlooks for inflation and the economy. The byproduct of the uncertainty and data vacuum was a period of stable, range-bound interest rates and declining implied interest rate volatility in the swaptions market. This backdrop was behind the significant tightening of Agency RMBS spreads and the sector's strong performance. In early January, the Trump administration revealed they planned to allow the government-sponsored entities (the "GSEs") – Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae – to increase their open market purchases of Agency RMBS to $200 billion per year. This led Agency RMBS spreads to tighten even further. While marginal returns currently available in the sector are less attractive than in the last few years, other sectors of the fixed income markets have performed very well also and do not offer marginal risk-adjusted returns that surpass the Agency RMBS sector. “Another material development for Orchid during both the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the entire year was that Orchid was able to raise additional capital. Orchid's shareholders' equity more than doubled in 2025 (increasing by 105%) and increased by 26% during the fourth quarter versus the third quarter of 2025. While the shares issued were mildly dilutive to book value on average, the growth in the equity base relative to our overhead costs was such that our general and administrative expenses, inclusive of our management fee, ended 2025 at an run rate of approximately 1.7% of equity versus the 2.6% run rate at the end of 2024. These cost savings will enhance returns going forward.” Details of Fourth Quarter 2025 Results of Operations The Company reported net income of $103.4 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2025, compared with net income of $5.6 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2024. The Company increased its average Agency RMBS portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2025, from $7.7 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 to $9.5 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Interest income on the portfolio in the fourth quarter increased by approximately $23.8 million from the third quarter of 2025. The yield on our average Agency RMBS decreased slightly from 5.65% in the third quarter of 2025 to 5.57% for the fourth quarter of 2025, repurchase agreement borrowing costs decreased from 4.45% for the third quarter of 2025 to 4.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025, and our net interest spread increased from 1.20% in the third quarter of 2025 to 1.43% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Book value increased by $0.21 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in book value reflects our net income of $0.62 per share and the dividend distribution of $0.36 per share. The Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $0.43 per share on Agency RMBS assets and derivative instruments, including net interest income on interest rate swaps. Details of Full Year 2025 Results of Operations The Company reported net income of $159.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with net income of $37.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Interest income on the portfolio in the year ended December 31, 2025 was approximately $414.0 million and the yield on our average Agency RMBS was 5.51%. Repurchase agreement interest expense was $305.7 million during 2025 with an average cost of 4.27%. Book value decreased by $0.55 per share in the year ended December 31, 2025. The decrease in book value reflects our net income of $1.24 per share and the dividend distribution of $1.44 per share. The Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $0.56 per share on Agency RMBS assets and derivative instruments, including net interest income on interest rate swaps. Prepayments For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Orchid received $358.5 million in scheduled and unscheduled principal repayments and prepayments, which equated to a 3-month constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) of approximately 15.7%. Prepayment rates on the two RMBS sub-portfolios were as follows (in CPR):

Total Three Months Ended Portfolio (%) December 31, 2025 15.7 September 30, 2025 10.1 June 30, 2025 10.1 March 31, 2025 7.0 December 31, 2024 10.5 September 30, 2024 8.8 June 30, 2024 7.6 March 31, 2024 6.0

Portfolio

The following tables summarize certain characteristics of Orchid's PT RMBS (as defined below) and structured RMBS as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024:

($ in thousands) Weighted Percentage Average of Weighted Maturity Fair Entire Average in Longest Asset Category Value Portfolio Coupon Months Maturity December 31, 2025 Fixed Rate RMBS $ 10,615,570 99.9 % 5.67 % 341 1-Jan-56 Other 13,088 0.1 % 3.25 % 210 25-Jul-48 Total Mortgage Assets $ 10,628,658 100.0 % 5.64 % 340 1-Jan-56 December 31, 2024 Fixed Rate RMBS $ 5,237,812 99.7 % 5.03 % 330 1-Nov-54 Other 15,498 0.3 % 3.19 % 222 25-Jul-48 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,253,310 100.0 % 4.99 % 328 1-Nov-54





($ in thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Percentage of Percentage of Agency Fair Value Entire Portfolio Fair Value Entire Portfolio Fannie Mae $ 5,675,461 53.4 % $ 3,693,032 70.3 % Freddie Mac 4,953,197 46.6 % 1,560,278 29.7 % Total Portfolio $ 10,628,658 100.0 % $ 5,253,310 100.0 %

As of December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's portfolio had an effective duration of 2.513, indicating that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 2.513% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company's investment portfolio. As of December 31, 2024., the Company's portfolio had an effective duration of 4.200, indicating that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 4.200% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company's investment portfolio. These figures do not include the effect of the Company's funding cost hedges. Effective duration quotes for individual investments are obtained from The Yield Book, Inc.

Financing, Leverage and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had outstanding repurchase obligations of approximately $10,115.5 million with a net weighted average borrowing rate of 3.98%. These agreements were collateralized by RMBS with a fair value, including accrued interest, of approximately $10,551.3 million. The Company's adjusted leverage ratio, defined as the balance of repurchase agreement liabilities divided by stockholders' equity, at December 31, 2025 was 7.4:1. At December 31, 2025, the Company's liquidity was approximately $791.8 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unpledged securities (not including unsettled securities purchases). Below is a list of our outstanding borrowings under repurchase obligations at December 31, 2025.

($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted Total Average Average Outstanding % of Borrowing Amount Maturity Counterparty Balances Total Rate at Risk (1) in Days Citigroup Global Markets Inc $ 527,566 5.2 % 4.03 % $ 27,834 27 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 507,961 5.0 % 4.01 % 16,218 33 South Street Securities, LLC 501,372 5.0 % 4.02 % 26,141 102 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 495,300 4.9 % 3.94 % 26,103 26 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 494,150 4.9 % 4.03 % 21,002 21 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 489,749 4.8 % 3.99 % 25,926 9 Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC 469,978 4.6 % 4.02 % 19,983 22 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 466,235 4.6 % 4.09 % 14,786 43 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 464,617 4.6 % 4.04 % 14,909 53 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 455,124 4.5 % 4.05 % 18,841 54 StoneX Financial Inc. 438,478 4.3 % 3.92 % 23,290 54 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 413,468 4.1 % 3.80 % 22,222 93 Clear Street LLC 405,479 4.0 % 3.97 % 17,243 21 Goldman, Sachs & Co 394,876 3.9 % 3.94 % 21,767 25 DV Securities, LLC Repo 391,259 3.9 % 3.93 % 16,556 55 The Bank of Nova Scotia 372,871 3.7 % 3.90 % 11,894 53 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 333,950 3.3 % 3.96 % 14,030 21 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 321,162 3.2 % 4.06 % 17,194 26 Banco Santander SA 309,950 3.1 % 3.97 % 16,043 21 Bank of Montreal 292,462 2.9 % 4.02 % 9,076 14 ING Financial Markets LLC 284,938 2.8 % 4.07 % 11,817 48 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 258,582 2.6 % 3.95 % 14,529 21 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 243,227 2.4 % 3.88 % 8,009 30 Brean Capital, LLC 238,050 2.4 % 3.96 % 13,158 40 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 205,269 2.0 % 4.03 % 10,878 33 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 202,259 2.0 % 3.92 % 10,617 75 Natixis, New York Branch 103,725 1.0 % 3.90 % 3,597 29 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 33,409 0.3 % 4.00 % 1,922 15 Total / Weighted Average $ 10,115,466 100.0 % 3.98 % $ 455,585 39





(1)

Equal to the sum of the fair value of securities sold, accrued interest receivable and cash posted as collateral (if any), minus the sum of repurchase agreement liabilities, accrued interest payable and the fair value of securities posted by the counterparties (if any).

Hedging

In connection with its interest rate risk management strategy, the Company economically hedges a portion of the cost of its repurchase agreement funding against a rise in interest rates by entering into derivative financial instrument contracts. The Company has not elected hedging treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in order to align the accounting treatment of its derivative instruments with the treatment of its portfolio assets under the fair value option election. As such, all gains or losses on these instruments are reflected in earnings for all periods presented. At December 31, 2025, such instruments were comprised of U.S. Treasury note (“T-Note”) futures contracts, interest rate swap agreements, and contracts to sell to-be-announced ("TBA") securities.

The table below presents information related to the Company's T-Note futures contracts at December 31, 2025.

($ in thousands) December 31, 2025 Average Weighted Weighted Contract Average Average Notional Entry Effective Open Expiration Year Amount Rate Rate Equity (1) U.S. Treasury Note Futures Contracts (Short Positions) (2) March 2026 5-year T-Note futures (Mar 2026 - Mar 2031 Hedge Period) $ 122,500 3.65 % 3.65 % $ 10 March 2026 10-year T-Note futures (Mar 2026 - Mar 2036 Hedge Period) 90,000 3.79 % 3.91 % 739 March 2026 10-year Ultra futures (Mar 2026 - Mar 2036 Hedge Period) 60,000 4.03 % 4.14 % 575 SOFR Futures Contracts (Short Positions) March 2026 3-Month SOFR futures (Dec 2025 - Mar 2026 Hedge Period) $ 97,500 3.73 % 3.69 % $ (44 ) June 2026 3-Month SOFR futures (Mar 2026 - Jun 2026 Hedge Period) 97,500 3.55 % 3.52 % (33 ) September 2026 3-Month SOFR futures (Jun 2026 - Sep 2026 Hedge Period) 97,500 3.38 % 3.31 % (66 ) December 2026 3-Month SOFR futures (Sep 2026 - Dec 2026 Hedge Period) 97,500 3.27 % 3.16 % (111 ) March 2027 3-Month SOFR futures (Dec 2026 - Mar 2027 Hedge Period) 97,500 3.22 % 3.11 % (105 ) June 2027 3-Month SOFR futures (Mar 2027 - Jun 2027 Hedge Period) 97,500 3.21 % 3.11 % (90 ) ERIS SOFR Swap Futures Contracts (Short Positions) (3) March 2026 5-Year Term, 3.75% fixed rate (Mar 2026 - Mar 2031 Hedge Period) $ 10,000 3.48 % 3.45 % $ (13 )





(1) Open equity represents the cumulative gains (losses) recorded on open futures positions from inception. (2) 5-Year T-Note futures contracts were valued at a price of $109.30 as of December 31, 2025 and $106.30 as of December 31, 2024. The contract values of the short positions were $133.9 million and $332.2 million as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 10-Year T-Note futures contracts were valued at a price of $112.44 as of December 31, 2025 and $108.75 as of December 31, 2024. The contract values of the short positions were $101.2 million and $101.7 million as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 10-Year Ultra futures contracts were valued at price of $115.02 as of December 31, 2025 and $111.31 as of December 31, 2024. The contract value of the short positions were $69.0 million and $36.2 million as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) ERIS swap futures are exchange traded futures that replicate the cash flows of an underlying swap position.

The table below presents information related to the Company's interest rate swap positions at December 31, 2025.

($ in thousands) Average Fixed Average Average Notional Pay Receive Maturity Amount Rate Rate (Years) Expiration > 1 to ≤ 5 years $ 4,162,500 3.38 % 3.87 % 3.2 Expiration > 5 years 1,695,800 3.87 % 3.87 % 7.1 $ 5,858,300 3.53 % 3.87 % 4.3

The following table summarizes our contracts to sell TBA securities as of December 31, 2025.

($ in thousands) Notional Net Amount Cost Market Carrying Long (Short) (1) Basis (2) Value (3) Value (4) December 31, 2025 15-Year TBA securities: 4.50%

$ 250,000 $ 249,998 $ 250,186 $ 188 30-Year TBA securities: 3%(5) - (343 ) - 343 3.5%(5) - 34 - (34 ) 4%(5) - (215 ) - 215 5%(5) - 218 - (218 ) 5.50%

(275,000 ) (277,696 ) (278,996 ) (1,300 ) 6.50%

(155,000 ) (161,103 ) (161,127 ) (24 ) $ (180,000 ) $ (189,107 ) $ (189,937 ) $ (830 )





(1) Notional amount represents the par value (or principal balance) of the underlying Agency RMBS. (2) Cost basis represents the forward price to be paid (received) for the underlying Agency RMBS. (3) Market value represents the current market value of the TBA securities (or of the underlying Agency RMBS) as of period-end. (4) Net carrying value represents the difference between the market value and the cost basis of the TBA securities as of period-end and is reported in derivative assets (liabilities) at fair value in our balance sheets. (5) The Company has entered into offsetting long and short positions with different counterparties for these coupons.

Dividends

In addition to other requirements that must be satisfied to qualify as a REIT, we must pay annual dividends to our stockholders of at least 90% of our REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gains. We intend to pay regular monthly dividends to our stockholders and have declared the following dividends since our February 2013 IPO.

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Per Share

Amount Total 2013 $ 6.975 $ 4,662 2014 10.800 22,643 2015 9.600 38,748 2016 8.400 41,388 2017 8.400 70,717 2018 5.350 55,814 2019 4.800 54,421 2020 3.950 53,570 2021 3.900 97,601 2022 2.475 87,906 2023 1.800 81,127 2024 1.440 96,309 2025 1.440 190,930 2026 YTD(1) 0.120 22,030 Totals $ 69.450 $ 917,866





(1)

On January 7, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on February 26, 2026. The effect of this dividend is included in the table above but is not reflected in the Company's financial statements as of December 31, 2025.

Book Value Per Share

The Company's book value per share at December 31, 2025 was $7.54. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of shares outstanding of the Company's common stock. At December 31, 2025, the Company's stockholders' equity was $1.4 billion with 181,985,900 shares of common stock outstanding.

Stock Offerings

On February 24, 2025, we entered into an equity distribution agreement (the“February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement”) with four sales agents pursuant to which we could offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $350,000,000 of gross proceeds from the sales of shares of our common stock in transactions that are deemed to be“at the market” offerings and privately negotiated transactions. On July 28, 2025, the February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement was amended to increase the aggregate amount of gross proceeds from the sales of shares that may be offered by $150,000,000 to a total of $500,000,000. During the three months ended December 31, 2025, we issued a total of 3,472,759 shares under the February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $24.9 million and net proceeds of approximately $24.5 million, after commissions and fees. We issued a total of 59,492,504 shares under the February 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $445.1 million and net proceeds of approximately $438.0 million, after commissions and fees, prior to its termination in October 2025.

On October 27, 2025, we entered into an equity distribution agreement (the“October 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement”) with four sales agents pursuant to which we may offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $500,000,000 of shares of our common stock in transactions that are deemed to be“at the market” offerings and privately negotiated transactions. Through December 31, 2025, we issued a total of 30,265,963 shares under the October 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $223.1 million, and net proceeds of approximately $219.7 million, after commissions and fees. Subsequent to December 31, 2025, we issued a total of 1,360,032 shares under the October 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.2 million, and net proceeds of approximately $10.1 million, after commissions and fees.

Stock Repurchase Program

On July 29, 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 400,000 shares of our common stock. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases is determined by the Company in its discretion and is subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company's discretion without prior notice. On February 8, 2018, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 904,564 shares of the Company's common stock. Coupled with the 156,751 shares remaining from the original 400,000 share authorization, the increased authorization brought the total authorization to 1,061,315 shares, representing 10% of the Company's then outstanding share count. On December 9, 2021, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the number of shares of the Company's common stock available in the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 3,372,399 shares, bringing the remaining authorization under the stock repurchase program to 3,539,861 shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's then outstanding shares of common stock. On October 12, 2022, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the number of shares of the Company's common stock available in the stock repurchase program for up to an additional 4,300,000 shares, bringing the remaining authorization under the stock repurchase program to 6,183,601 shares, representing approximately 18% of the Company's then outstanding shares of common stock. This stock repurchase program has no termination date.

From the inception of the stock repurchase program through December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased a total of 6,257,826 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $84.8 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $13.55 per share. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased a total of 1,113,224 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $7.3 million, including commissions and fees, for a weighted average price of $6.52 per share.

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, January 30, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET. Participants can register and receive dial-in information at A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at or via the investor relations section of the Company's website at. An audio archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the call.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates, and CMOs issued by the GSEs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and principal only securities, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to statements regarding interest rates, inflation, liquidity, funding costs, prepayment speeds, portfolio positioning and repositioning, hedging levels, book value, leverage ratio, earnings, dividends, the supply and demand for Agency RMBS and the performance of the Agency RMBS sector generally, the effect of actual or expected actions of the U.S. government, including the Fed, market expectations, future opportunities and prospects of the Company, the stock repurchase program and general economic conditions, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and on management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences are described in Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements.

Summarized Financial Statements

The following is a summarized presentation of the unaudited balance sheets as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, and the unaudited quarterly statements of operations for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. Amounts presented are subject to change.

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS: Mortgage-backed securities $ 10,628,658 $ 5,253,310 U.S. Treasury securities 135,133 100,551 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 724,561 335,053 Accrued interest receivable 49,127 23,044 Derivative assets, at fair value 9,253 9,277 Reverse repurchase agreements 128,613 - Other assets 648 392 Total Assets $ 11,675,993 $ 5,721,627 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Repurchase agreements $ 10,115,466 $ 5,025,543 Payable of investment securities purchased 1,519 - Dividends payable 21,865 9,940 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 1,846 332 Accrued interest payable 31,397 10,750 Due to affiliates 1,661 1,167 Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse repurchase agreements, at fair value 128,724 0 Other liabilities 1,567 5,395 Total Liabilities 10,304,045 5,053,127 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,371,948 668,500 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 11,675,993 $ 5,721,627 Common shares outstanding 181,985,900 82,622,464 Book value per share $ 7.54 $ 8.09





ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)

Years Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income $ 414,001 $ 241,577 $ 132,188 $ 71,996 Interest expense (305,732 ) (236,281 ) (93,705 ) (63,853 ) Net interest income 108,269 5,296 38,483 8,143 Gains on RMBS and derivative contracts 71,241 49,110 70,742 1,759 Net portfolio income 179,510 54,406 109,225 9,902 Expenses 20,480 16,744 5,817 4,357 Net income $ 159,030 $ 37,662 $ 103,408 $ 5,545 Other comprehensive income 279 122 (1 ) 84 Comprehensive net $ 159,309 $ 37,784 $ 103,407 $ 5,629 Basic and diluted net income per share $ 1.24 $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 0.07 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 128,302,423 65,449,149 166,072,451 79,590,498 Dividends Declared Per Common Share: $ 1.44 $ 1.44 $ 0.36 $ 0.36





Three Months Ended December 31, Key Balance Sheet Metrics 2025 2024 Average RMBS(1) $ 9,492,369 $ 5,348,057 Average repurchase agreements(1) 9,061,222 5,128,207 Average stockholders' equity(1) 1,229,019 662,262 Adjusted leverage ratio(2) 7.4:1 7.5:1 Economic leverage ratio(3) 7.4:1 7.3:1 Key Performance Metrics Average yield on RMBS(4) 5.57 % 5.38 % Average cost of funds(4) 4.14 % 4.98 % Average economic cost of funds(5) 3.27 % 2.81 % Average interest rate spread(6) 1.43 % 0.40 % Average economic interest rate spread(7) 2.30 % 2.57 %





(1) Average RMBS, borrowings and stockholders' equity balances are calculated using two data points, the beginning and ending balances. (2) The adjusted leverage ratio is calculated by dividing ending repurchase agreement liabilities by ending stockholders' equity. (3) The economic leverage ratio is calculated by dividing ending total liabilities adjusted for net notional TBA positions by ending stockholders' equity. (4) Portfolio yields and costs of funds are calculated based on the average balances of the underlying investment portfolio/borrowings balances and are annualized for the quarterly periods presented. (5) Represents the interest cost of our borrowings and the effect of derivative agreements attributed to the period related to hedging activities, divided by average borrowings. (6) Average interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average cost of funds from average yield on RMBS. (7) Average economic interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average economic cost of funds from average yield on RMBS.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Robert E. Cauley, 772-231-1400 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer