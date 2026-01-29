Picard Medical / Syncardia To Present Webinar On The Emperor Fully Implantable Total Artificial Heart Hosted By Devicetalks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard” or the“Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, maker of the world's first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada, today announced that Matt Schuster, Chief Operating Officer, will present an update on the Company's fully implantable total artificial heart technology as part of the DeviceTalks Tuesdays webcast series hosted by DeviceTalks.

During the session, Mr. Schuster will review preclinical experience with SynCardia's next-generation, fully implantable total artificial heart platform, Emperor. The presentation will include bench and acute in vivo data, with emphasis on hemodynamic performance, robustness, physiological responsiveness, and system stability. The session will also feature a personal perspective from Mr. Schuster on how his multidisciplinary background and experience contributed to the development of the Emperor platform, offering insight intended to inspire innovation across the medical device community.

Details of the webinar are below:

Title: The Emperor: A Fully Implantable, Mechanically Driven Next-Generation SynCardia Total Artificial Heart

Date: February 3rd, 2026

Time: 12:00pm ET

Host: DeviceTalks - DeviceTalks Tuesdays Webcast Series

Format: Live virtual webinar

About DeviceTalks Tuesdays

DeviceTalks Tuesdays iis a weekly webcast series designed to help MedTech professionals stay current and perform at the highest level in service of patients and customers. Organized by the DeviceTalks' editorial team, the series brings together industry leaders, innovators, and operators for timely discussions and educational sessions tailored to medical technology companies navigating rapid change. Programming focuses on the core pillars of the DeviceTalks platform, including innovation and finance, product development, manufacturing and sourcing, regulatory reimbursement and market development, and emerging tools and technologies shaping the future of the industry. Each session is structured to fit the presenter and topic and may include keynote interviews, panel discussions, interactive presentations, and guided question and answer engagement. DeviceTalks Tuesdays unites MedTech professionals around a shared goal of continuous learning, collaboration, and improvement across the medical device ecosystem.

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world.

For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.

