LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results
| LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|Change
|2024
|Change
|REVENUE
|Advisory
|$
|2,543,756
|$
|2,210,499
|15
|%
|$
|1,595,834
|59
|%
|Commission:
|Sales-based
|721,054
|695,029
|4
|%
|525,795
|37
|%
|Trailing
|510,719
|492,426
|4
|%
|439,668
|16
|%
|Total commission
|1,231,773
|1,187,455
|4
|%
|965,463
|28
|%
|Asset-based:
|Client cash
|440,254
|428,190
|3
|%
|378,816
|16
|%
|Other asset-based
|375,811
|354,090
|6
|%
|290,962
|29
|%
|Total asset-based
|816,065
|782,280
|4
|%
|669,778
|22
|%
|Service and fee
|180,642
|174,715
|3
|%
|139,119
|30
|%
|Transaction
|75,148
|67,260
|12
|%
|61,535
|22
|%
|Interest income, net
|49,965
|60,859
|(18
|%)
|46,680
|7
|%
|Other
|35,121
|68,909
|(49
|%)
|33,942
|3
|%
|Total revenue
|4,932,470
|4,551,977
|8
|%
|3,512,351
|40
|%
|EXPENSE
|Advisory and commission
|3,341,682
|3,025,274
|10
|%
|2,250,427
|48
|%
|Compensation and benefits
|375,988
|585,409
|(36
|%)
|321,933
|17
|%
|Promotional
|205,453
|208,547
|(1
|%)
|162,057
|27
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|118,861
|299,680
|(60
|%)
|75,538
|57
|%
|Interest expense on borrowings
|105,613
|106,295
|(1
|%)
|81,979
|29
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|105,125
|99,722
|5
|%
|92,032
|14
|%
|Amortization of other intangibles
|82,248
|64,706
|27
|%
|42,614
|93
|%
|Professional services
|65,813
|75,507
|(13
|%)
|32,055
|105
|%
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange
|47,423
|43,282
|10
|%
|34,789
|36
|%
|Communications and data processing
|21,863
|23,060
|(5
|%)
|18,772
|16
|%
|Other
|64,840
|54,606
|19
|%
|58,874
|10
|%
|Total expense
|4,534,909
|4,586,088
|(1
|%)
|3,171,070
|43
|%
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
|397,561
|(34,111
|)
|n/m
|341,281
|16
|%
|PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
|96,842
|(4,594
|)
|n/m
|70,532
|37
|%
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|300,719
|$
|(29,517
|)
|n/m
|$
|270,749
|11
|%
|EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
|Earnings (loss) per share, basic
|$
|3.76
|$
|(0.37
|)
|n/m
|$
|3.62
|4
|%
|Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
|$
|3.74
|$
|(0.37
|)
|n/m
|$
|3.59
|4
|%
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic
|80,048
|80,017
|-
|%
|74,785
|7
|%
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
|80,409
|80,357
|-
|%
|75,337
|7
|%
| LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|REVENUE
|Advisory
|$
|8,161,238
|$
|5,461,858
|49
|%
|Commission:
|Sales-based
|2,645,913
|1,763,232
|50
|%
|Trailing
|1,859,159
|1,542,255
|21
|%
|Total commission
|4,505,072
|3,305,487
|36
|%
|Asset-based:
|Client cash
|1,657,807
|1,426,528
|16
|%
|Other asset-based
|1,338,126
|1,071,170
|25
|%
|Total asset-based
|2,995,933
|2,497,698
|20
|%
|Service and fee
|652,395
|552,020
|18
|%
|Transaction
|270,813
|236,274
|15
|%
|Interest income, net
|231,616
|187,606
|23
|%
|Other
|172,412
|144,164
|20
|%
|Total revenue
|16,989,479
|12,385,107
|37
|%
|EXPENSE
|Advisory and commission
|11,204,046
|7,751,006
|45
|%
|Compensation and benefits
|1,586,043
|1,136,717
|40
|%
|Promotional
|737,197
|589,339
|25
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|577,224
|281,210
|105
|%
|Interest expense on borrowings
|403,406
|274,181
|47
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|393,434
|308,527
|28
|%
|Amortization of other intangibles
|236,578
|135,234
|75
|%
|Professional services
|218,738
|93,729
|133
|%
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange
|178,133
|127,941
|39
|%
|Communications and data processing
|85,846
|75,838
|13
|%
|Other
|219,327
|218,493
|-
|%
|Total expense
|15,839,972
|10,992,215
|44
|%
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|1,149,507
|1,392,892
|(17
|%)
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|286,483
|334,276
|(14
|%)
|NET INCOME
|$
|863,024
|$
|1,058,616
|(18
|%)
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Earnings per share, basic
|$
|10.97
|$
|14.17
|(23
|%)
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|10.92
|$
|14.03
|(22
|%)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic
|78,681
|74,713
|5
|%
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
|79,061
|75,427
|5
|%
| LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|1,037,378
|$
|1,343,507
|$
|967,079
|Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations
|1,792,064
|1,249,000
|1,597,249
|Restricted cash
|225,298
|228,229
|119,724
|Receivables from clients, net
|803,206
|777,860
|633,834
|Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
|70,897
|81,265
|76,545
|Advisor loans, net
|3,681,512
|3,645,122
|2,281,088
|Other receivables, net
|1,203,539
|1,072,166
|902,777
|Investment securities ($76,108, $199,944, and $42,267 at fair value at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|91,528
|215,221
|57,481
|Property and equipment, net
|1,409,376
|1,338,504
|1,210,027
|Goodwill
|2,644,723
|2,674,864
|2,172,873
|Other intangibles, net
|3,330,788
|3,302,834
|1,482,988
|Other assets
|2,202,444
|2,103,642
|1,815,739
|Total assets
|$
|18,492,753
|$
|18,032,214
|$
|13,317,404
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|LIABILITIES:
|Client payables
|$
|2,308,275
|$
|1,996,568
|$
|1,898,665
|Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
|150,520
|195,728
|129,228
|Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable
|361,623
|355,464
|323,996
|Corporate debt and other borrowings, net
|7,258,694
|7,521,468
|5,494,724
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|821,641
|768,248
|588,450
|Other liabilities
|2,247,515
|2,151,800
|1,951,739
|Total liabilities
|13,148,268
|12,989,276
|10,386,802
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 136,637,544, 136,628,300, and 130,914,541 shares issued at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively
|136
|136
|131
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,827,056
|3,806,506
|2,066,268
|Treasury stock, at cost - 56,576,672, 56,590,828, and 56,253,909 shares at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(4,333,725
|)
|(4,333,444
|)
|(4,202,322
|)
|Retained earnings
|5,851,018
|5,569,740
|5,066,525
|Total stockholders' equity
|5,344,485
|5,042,938
|2,930,602
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|18,492,753
|$
|18,032,214
|$
|13,317,404
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Management's Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company's management and includes information derived from the Company's unaudited consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.
|Quarterly Results
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Q4 2024
|Change
|Gross Profit ( 5 )
|Advisory
|$
|2,543,756
|$
|2,210,499
|15
|%
|$
|1,595,834
|59
|%
|Trailing commissions
|510,719
|492,426
|4
|%
|439,668
|16
|%
|Sales-based commissions
|721,054
|695,029
|4
|%
|525,795
|37
|%
|Advisory fees and commissions
|3,775,529
|3,397,954
|11
|%
|2,561,297
|47
|%
|Production-based payout(6)
|(3,322,368
|)
|(2,972,256
|)
|12
|%
|(2,248,674
|)
|48
|%
|Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout
|453,161
|425,698
|6
|%
|312,623
|45
|%
|Client cash(7)
|455,650
|441,576
|3
|%
|397,001
|15
|%
|Other asset-based(8)
|375,811
|354,090
|6
|%
|290,962
|29
|%
|Service and fee
|180,642
|174,715
|3
|%
|139,119
|30
|%
|Transaction
|75,148
|67,260
|12
|%
|61,535
|22
|%
|Interest income, net(9)
|34,555
|47,468
|(27
|%)
|28,481
|21
|%
|Other revenue(10)
|14,088
|11,821
|19
|%
|32,705
|(57
|%)
|Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue
|1,589,055
|1,522,628
|4
|%
|1,262,426
|26
|%
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense
|(47,423
|)
|(43,282
|)
|10
|%
|(34,789
|)
|36
|%
|Gross Profit ( 5 )
|1,541,632
|1,479,346
|4
|%
|1,227,637
|26
|%
|G&A Expense
|Core G&A(11)
|536,153
|477,323
|12
|%
|421,894
|27
|%
|Transition assistance loan amortization(12)
|132,682
|104,760
|27
|%
|76,326
|74
|%
|Promotional (ongoing)(12)(13)(14)
|75,845
|97,103
|(22
|%)
|96,865
|(22
|%)
|Employee share-based compensation
|19,459
|18,627
|4
|%
|26,067
|(25
|%)
|Regulatory charges
|8,131
|6,744
|21
|%
|7,335
|11
|%
|Acquisition costs(14)
|78,815
|538,177
|(85
|%)
|37,261
|112
|%
|Total G&A
|851,085
|1,242,734
|(32
|%)
|665,748
|28
|%
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|%
|3,983
|-
|%
|EBITDA ( 15 )
|690,547
|236,612
|192
|%
|557,906
|24
|%
|Interest expense on borrowings
|105,613
|106,295
|(1
|%)
|81,979
|29
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|105,125
|99,722
|5
|%
|92,032
|14
|%
|Amortization of other intangibles
|82,248
|64,706
|27
|%
|42,614
|93
|%
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
|397,561
|(34,111
|)
|n/m
|341,281
|16
|%
|PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
|96,842
|(4,594
|)
|n/m
|70,532
|37
|%
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|300,719
|$
|(29,517
|)
|n/m
|$
|270,749
|11
|%
|Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
|$
|3.74
|$
|(0.37
|)
|n/m
|$
|3.59
|4
|%
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
|80,409
|80,357
|-
|%
|75,337
|7
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA(15)
|$
|769,362
|$
|774,789
|(1
|%)
|$
|584,783
|32
|%
|Adjusted pre-tax income(16)
|$
|558,624
|$
|568,772
|(2
|%)
|$
|410,772
|36
|%
|Adjusted EPS(17)
|$
|5.23
|$
|5.20
|1
|%
|$
|4.25
|23
|%
| LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Q4 2024
|Change
|Market Drivers
|S&P 500 Index (end of period)
|6,846
|6,688
|2
|%
|5,882
|16
|%
|Russell 2000 Index (end of period)
|2,482
|2,436
|2
|%
|2,230
|11
|%
|Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)
|390
|430
|(40bps)
|466
|(76bps)
|Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 18 )
|Advisory assets
|$
|1,392.7
|$
|1,346.9
|3
|%
|$
|957.0
|46
|%
|Brokerage assets
|977.9
|967.7
|1
|%
|783.7
|25
|%
|Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets
|$
|2,370.5
|$
|2,314.5
|2
|%
|$
|1,740.7
|36
|%
|Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets
|58.8
|%
|58.2
|%
|60bps
|55.0
|%
|380bps
|Assets by Platform
|Corporate advisory assets(19)
|$
|1,064.2
|$
|1,022.1
|4
|%
|$
|678.3
|57
|%
|Independent RIA advisory assets(19)
|328.5
|324.8
|1
|%
|278.7
|18
|%
|Brokerage assets
|977.9
|967.7
|1
|%
|783.7
|25
|%
|Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets
|$
|2,370.5
|$
|2,314.5
|2
|%
|$
|1,740.7
|36
|%
|Centrally Managed Assets
|Centrally managed assets(20)
|$
|213.6
|$
|203.1
|5
|%
|$
|160.0
|34
|%
|Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets
|15.3
|%
|15.1
|%
|20bps
|16.7
|%
|(140bps)
| LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Q4 2024
|Change
|Organic Net New Assets (NNA) ( 21 )
|Organic net new advisory assets
|$
|27.8
|$
|29.6
|n/m
|$
|49.3
|n/m
|Organic net new brokerage assets
|(5.2
|)
|3.1
|n/m
|18.8
|n/m
|Total Organic Net New Assets
|$
|22.5
|$
|32.7
|n/m
|$
|68.0
|n/m
|Acquired Net New Assets ( 21 )( 22 )
|Acquired net new advisory assets
|$
|-
|$
|199.4
|n/m
|$
|21.8
|n/m
|Acquired net new brokerage assets
|2.0
|75.7
|n/m
|67.5
|n/m
|Total Acquired Net New Assets
|$
|2.0
|$
|275.0
|n/m
|$
|89.3
|n/m
|Total Net New Assets ( 21 )
|Net new advisory assets
|$
|27.8
|$
|229.0
|n/m
|$
|71.1
|n/m
|Net new brokerage assets
|(3.2
|)
|78.7
|n/m
|86.2
|n/m
|Total Net New Assets
|$
|24.5
|$
|307.7
|n/m
|$
|157.3
|n/m
|Net brokerage to advisory conversions(23)
|$
|6.3
|$
|6.8
|n/m
|$
|4.8
|n/m
|Organic advisory NNA annualized growth(24)
|8.2
|%
|11.2
|%
|n/m
|22.1
|%
|n/m
|Total organic NNA annualized growth(24)
|3.9
|%
|6.8
|%
|n/m
|17.1
|%
|n/m
|Net New Advisory Assets ( 21 )
|Corporate RIA net new advisory assets
|$
|29.5
|$
|213.6
|n/m
|$
|64.5
|n/m
|Independent RIA net new advisory assets
|(1.8
|)
|15.4
|n/m
|6.6
|n/m
|Total Net New Advisory Assets
|$
|27.8
|$
|229.0
|n/m
|$
|71.1
|n/m
|Centrally managed net new advisory assets(21)
|$
|8.2
|$
|9.9
|n/m
|$
|24.9
|n/m
|Net buy (sell) activity(25)
|$
|40.5
|$
|41.8
|n/m
|$
|38.3
|n/m
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
| LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Client Cash Data
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Q4 2024
|Change
|Client Cash Balances (in billions) ( 26 )
|Insured cash account sweep
|$
|41.0
|$
|36.9
|11
|%
|$
|38.3
|7
|%
|Deposit cash account sweep
|15.3
|13.0
|18
|%
|10.7
|43
|%
|Total Bank Sweep
|56.3
|49.9
|13
|%
|49.0
|15
|%
|Money market sweep
|2.5
|4.2
|(40
|%)
|4.3
|(42
|%)
|Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties
|58.8
|54.1
|9
|%
|53.3
|10
|%
|Client cash account (CCA)
|2.2
|1.8
|22
|%
|1.8
|22
|%
|Total Client Cash Balances
|$
|61.0
|$
|55.8
|9
|%
|$
|55.1
|11
|%
|Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets
|2.6
|%
|2.4
|%
|20bps
|3.2
|%
|(60bps)
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Interest-Earnings Assets
| Average Balance
(in billions)
|Revenue
|Net Yield (bps) ( 27 )
| Average Balance
(in billions)
|Revenue
|Net Yield (bps) ( 27 )
| Average Balance
(in billions)
|Revenue
|Net Yield (bps) ( 27 )
|Insured cash account sweep
|$
|37.0
|$
|317,682
|341
|$
|34.7
|$
|307,118
|351
|$
|34.8
|$
|292,661
|335
|Deposit cash account sweep
|13.3
|119,916
|359
|11.8
|118,957
|401
|9.8
|83,879
|340
|Total Bank Sweep
|50.3
|437,598
|345
|46.5
|426,075
|364
|44.6
|376,540
|336
|Money market sweep
|3.4
|2,656
|31
|3.8
|2,115
|22
|3.3
|2,277
|28
| Total Client Cash Held By
Third Parties
|53.7
|440,254
|325
|50.3
|428,190
|338
|47.9
|378,817
|315
|Client cash account (CCA)
|1.8
|15,396
|335
|1.5
|13,386
|365
|1.8
|18,184
|407
|Total Client Cash
|55.5
|455,650
|325
|51.8
|441,576
|339
|49.7
|397,001
|318
|Margin receivables
|0.7
|15,184
|808
|0.7
|13,910
|820
|0.6
|11,506
|829
|Other interest revenue
|1.4
|19,371
|531
|2.9
|33,558
|458
|1.3
|16,975
|524
| Total Client Cash and
Interest Income, Net
|$
|57.6
|$
|490,205
|337
|$
|55.3
|$
|489,044
|351
|$
|51.6
|$
|425,482
|329
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
| LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Monthly Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
| December
2025
| November
2025
|Change
| October
2025
| September
2025
|Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 18 )
|Advisory assets
|$
|1,392.7
|$
|1,385.9
|-
|%
|$
|1,374.4
|$
|1,346.9
|Brokerage assets
|977.9
|977.6
|-
|%
|976.8
|967.7
|Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets
|$
|2,370.5
|$
|2,363.6
|-
|%
|$
|2,351.1
|$
|2,314.5
|Organic Net New Assets (NNA) ( 21 )
|Organic net new advisory assets
|$
|10.2
|$
|8.3
|n/m
|$
|9.2
|$
|10.4
|Organic net new brokerage assets
|(1.6
|)
|(1.7
|)
|n/m
|(2.0
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Total Organic Net New Assets
|$
|8.6
|$
|6.7
|n/m
|$
|7.3
|$
|9.4
|Acquired Net New Assets ( 21 )( 22 )
|Acquired net new advisory assets
|$
|-
|$
|-
|n/m
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Acquired net new brokerage assets
|2.0
|-
|n/m
|-
|-
|Total Acquired Net New Assets
|$
|2.0
|$
|-
|n/m
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Total Net New Assets ( 21 )
|Net new advisory assets
|$
|10.2
|$
|8.3
|n/m
|$
|9.2
|$
|10.4
|Net new brokerage assets
|0.4
|(1.7
|)
|n/m
|(2.0
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Total Net New Assets
|$
|10.6
|$
|6.7
|n/m
|$
|7.3
|$
|9.4
|Net brokerage to advisory conversions(23)
|$
|2.1
|$
|1.8
|n/m
|$
|2.3
|$
|2.3
|Client Cash Balances ( 26 )
|Insured cash account sweep
|$
|41.0
|$
|36.9
|11
|%
|$
|36.4
|$
|36.9
|Deposit cash account sweep
|15.3
|13.6
|13
|%
|12.8
|13.0
|Total Bank Sweep
|56.3
|50.5
|11
|%
|49.2
|49.9
|Money market sweep
|2.5
|2.4
|4
|%
|4.1
|4.2
|Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties
|58.8
|53.0
|11
|%
|53.2
|54.1
|Client cash account (CCA)
|2.2
|1.6
|38
|%
|1.6
|1.8
|Total Client Cash Balances
|$
|61.0
|$
|54.6
|12
|%
|$
|54.9
|$
|55.8
|Net buy (sell) activity(25)
|$
|13.3
|$
|12.9
|n/m
|$
|14.3
|$
|13.9
|Market Drivers
|S&P 500 Index (end of period)
|6,846
|6,849
|-
|%
|6,840
|6,688
|Russell 2000 Index (end of period)
|2,482
|2,500
|(1
|%)
|2,479
|2,436
|Fed Funds effective rate (average bps)
|373
|388
|(15bps)
|408
|422
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
| LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Q4 2024
|Change
|Commission Revenue by Product
|Annuities
|$
|720,493
|$
|713,900
|1
|%
|$
|561,918
|28
|%
|Mutual funds
|271,063
|258,167
|5
|%
|232,529
|17
|%
|Fixed income
|75,404
|66,550
|13
|%
|59,332
|27
|%
|Equities
|54,624
|51,475
|6
|%
|45,829
|19
|%
|Other
|110,189
|97,363
|13
|%
|65,855
|67
|%
|Total commission revenue
|$
|1,231,773
|$
|1,187,455
|4
|%
|$
|965,463
|28
|%
|Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing
|Sales-based commissions
|Annuities
|$
|434,959
|$
|438,927
|(1
|%)
|$
|314,591
|38
|%
|Mutual funds
|58,109
|54,235
|7
|%
|52,908
|10
|%
|Fixed income
|75,404
|66,550
|13
|%
|59,332
|27
|%
|Equities
|54,624
|51,475
|6
|%
|45,829
|19
|%
|Other
|97,958
|83,842
|17
|%
|53,135
|84
|%
|Total sales-based commissions
|$
|721,054
|$
|695,029
|4
|%
|$
|525,795
|37
|%
|Trailing commissions
|Annuities
|$
|285,534
|$
|274,973
|4
|%
|$
|247,327
|15
|%
|Mutual funds
|212,954
|203,932
|4
|%
|179,621
|19
|%
|Other
|12,231
|13,521
|(10
|%)
|12,720
|(4
|%)
|Total trailing commissions
|$
|510,719
|$
|492,426
|4
|%
|$
|439,668
|16
|%
|Total commission revenue
|$
|1,231,773
|$
|1,187,455
|4
|%
|$
|965,463
|28
|%
|Payout Rate ( 6 )
|88.00
|%
|87.47
|%
|53bps
|87.79
|%
|21bps
| LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Capital Management Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|1,037,378
|$
|1,343,507
|$
|967,079
|Cash at regulated subsidiaries
|(925,356
|)
|(1,270,366
|)
|(884,779
|)
|Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement
|357,693
|495,253
|397,138
|Corporate Cash ( 2 )
|$
|469,715
|$
|568,394
|$
|479,438
|Corporate Cash ( 2 )
|Cash at LPL Holdings, Inc.
|$
|19,368
|$
|12,187
|$
|39,782
|Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement
|357,693
|495,253
|397,138
|Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries
|92,654
|60,954
|42,518
|Corporate Cash
|$
|469,715
|$
|568,394
|$
|479,438
|Leverage Ratio
|Total debt
|$
|7,299,000
|$
|7,564,000
|$
|5,517,000
|Total corporate cash
|469,715
|568,394
|479,438
|Credit Agreement Net Debt
|$
|6,829,285
|$
|6,995,606
|$
|5,037,562
|Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)(28)
|$
|3,501,832
|$
|3,435,158
|$
|2,665,033
|Leverage Ratio
|1.95x
|2.04x
|1.89x
|December 31, 2025
|Total Debt
|Balance
| Current Applicable
Margin
|Interest Rate
|Maturity
|Revolving Credit Facility(a)
|$
|79,000
|ABR+37.5 bps / SOFR+147.5 bps
|5.634
|%
|5/20/2029
|Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility
|-
|SOFR+125 bps
|5.120
|%
|5/18/2026
|Senior Unsecured Term Loan A
|1,020,000
|SOFR+125 bps(b)
|4.984
|%
|12/5/2028
|Senior Unsecured Notes
|500,000
|5.700% Fixed
|5.700
|%
|5/20/2027
|Senior Unsecured Notes
|400,000
|4.625% Fixed
|4.625
|%
|11/15/2027
|Senior Unsecured Notes
|500,000
|4.900% Fixed
|4.900
|%
|4/3/2028
|Senior Unsecured Notes
|750,000
|6.750% Fixed
|6.750
|%
|11/17/2028
|Senior Unsecured Notes
|900,000
|4.000% Fixed
|4.000
|%
|3/15/2029
|Senior Unsecured Notes
|750,000
|5.200% Fixed
|5.200
|%
|3/15/2030
|Senior Unsecured Notes
|500,000
|5.150% Fixed
|5.150
|%
|6/15/2030
|Senior Unsecured Notes
|400,000
|4.375% Fixed
|4.375
|%
|5/15/2031
|Senior Unsecured Notes
|500,000
|6.000% Fixed
|6.000
|%
|5/20/2034
|Senior Unsecured Notes
|500,000
|5.650% Fixed
|5.650
|%
|3/15/2035
|Senior Unsecured Notes
|500,000
|5.750% Fixed
|5.750
|%
|6/15/2035
|Total / Weighted Average
|$
|7,299,000
|5.243
|%
(a) Unsecured borrowing capacity of $2.25 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc.
(b) The SOFR rate option is a one-month SOFR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 bps.
| LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Key Business and Financial Metrics
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Q4 2024
|Change
|Business Metrics
|Advisors
|32,178
|32,128
|-
|%
|28,888
|11
|%
|Net new advisors
|50
|2,775
|(98
|%)
|5,202
|(99
|%)
|Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor(29)
|$
|470
|$
|442
|6
|%
|$
|390
|21
|%
|Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions)(30)
|$
|73.7
|$
|72.0
|2
|%
|$
|60.3
|22
|%
|Total client accounts (in millions)
|11.6
|11.4
|2
|%
|10.0
|16
|%
|Recruited AUM ($ in billions)
|14.5
|32.6
|(56
|%)
|78.7
|(82
|%)
|Employees(31)
|10,099
|10,116
|-
|%
|9,032
|12
|%
|AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized)(32)
|97.0
|%
|96.4
|%
|60bps
|97.3
|%
|(30bps)
|Capital Management
|Capital expenditures ($ in millions)(33)
|$
|171.7
|$
|142.2
|21
|%
|$
|165.5
|4
|%
|Acquisitions, net ($ in millions)(34)
|$
|51.9
|$
|1,526.3
|(97
|%)
|$
|847.9
|(94
|%)
|Share repurchases ($ in millions)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|-
|%
|$
|100.0
|-
|%
|Dividends ($ in millions)
|24.0
|24.0
|-
|%
|22.5
|7
|%
|Total Capital Returned ($ in millions)
|$
|24.0
|$
|24.0
|-
|%
|$
|122.5
|(80
|%)
Non -GAAP Financial Measures
Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company's current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted net income
Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles, acquisition costs, certain regulatory charges, amounts related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer and losses on extinguishment of debt, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted EPS because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs and certain other charges that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.
Gross profit
Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense; brokerage, clearing and exchange expense; and market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company's gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.
Core G&A
Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation; losses on extinguishment of debt; promotional (ongoing); employee share-based compensation; regulatory charges; acquisition costs; and transition assistance loan amortization. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company's total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures in this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, plus acquisition costs, certain regulatory charges, amounts related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer and losses on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because management believes that they can be useful financial metrics in understanding the Company's earnings from operations. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.
Adjusted pre-tax income
Adjusted pre-tax income is defined as income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes plus amortization of other intangibles, acquisition costs, certain regulatory charges, amounts related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer and losses on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents adjusted pre-tax income because management believes that it can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs, and certain other charges that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted pre-tax income is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes to adjusted pre-tax income, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.
Credit Agreement EBITDA
Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as“Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.
Endnote Disclosures
|(1)
|Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, in connection with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.
|(2)
|Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial, LPL Enterprise, LLC, The Private Trust Company, N.A., Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC ("CES"), and certain of Atria's introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries, in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.
|(3)
|Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility.
|(4)
|The Company was named a Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2025 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.
|(5)
|Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the"Non-GAAP Financial Measures"section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|Total revenue(a)
|$
|4,932,470
|4,551,977
|$
|3,512,351
|Advisory and commission expense
|3,341,682
|3,025,274
|2,250,427
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense
|47,423
|43,282
|34,789
|Employee deferred compensation
|1,733
|4,075
|(502
|)
|Gross profit (a)
|$
|1,541,632
|$
|1,479,346
|$
|1,227,637
(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards.
Below is a calculation of gross profit for the years presented (in thousands):
|Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Total revenue(a)
|$
|16,989,479
|$
|12,385,107
|Advisory and commission expense
|11,204,046
|7,751,006
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense
|178,133
|127,941
|Employee deferred compensation
|9,392
|4,815
|Gross profit (a)
|$
|5,597,908
|$
|4,501,345
(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards.
|(6)
|Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|Advisory and commission expense
|$
|3,341,682
|$
|3,025,274
|$
|2,250,427
|Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation
|(19,314
|)
|(53,018
|)
|(1,753
|)
|Production-based payout
|$
|3,322,368
|$
|2,972,256
|$
|2,248,674
|Advisory and commission revenue
|$
|3,775,529
|$
|3,397,954
|$
|2,561,297
|Payout rate
|88.00
|%
|87.47
|%
|87.79
|%
|(7)
|Below is a reconciliation of client cash revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to client cash revenue, a component of asset-based revenue, on the Company's consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|Client cash on Management's Statement of Operations
|$
|455,650
|$
|441,576
|$
|397,001
|Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations(9)
|(15,396
|)
|(13,386
|)
|(18,185
|)
|Client cash on Consolidated Statements of Income
|$
|440,254
|$
|428,190
|$
|378,816
|(8)
|Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers, omnibus processing and networking services but does not include fees from client cash programs.
|(9)
|Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net per Management's Statements of Operations to interest income, net on the Company's consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|Interest income, net on Management's Statement of Operations
|$
|34,555
|$
|47,468
|$
|28,481
|Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations(7)
|15,396
|13,386
|18,185
|Interest income on deferred compensation(10)
|14
|5
|14
|Interest income, net on Consolidated Statements of Income
|$
|49,965
|$
|60,859
|$
|46,680
|(10)
|Below is a reconciliation of other revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to other revenue on the Company's consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|Other revenue on Management's Statement of Operations(a)
|$
|14,088
|$
|11,821
|$
|32,705
|Interest income on deferred compensation(9)
|(14
|)
|(5
|)
|(14
|)
|Deferred compensation
|21,047
|57,093
|1,251
|Other revenue on Consolidated Statements of Income
|$
|35,121
|$
|68,909
|$
|33,942
(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards.
|(11)
|Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|Core G&A Reconciliation
|Total expense
|$
|4,534,909
|$
|4,586,088
|$
|3,171,070
|Advisory and commission
|(3,341,682
|)
|(3,025,274
|)
|(2,250,427
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(105,125
|)
|(99,722
|)
|(92,032
|)
|Interest expense on borrowings
|(105,613
|)
|(106,295
|)
|(81,979
|)
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange
|(47,423
|)
|(43,282
|)
|(34,789
|)
|Amortization of other intangibles
|(82,248
|)
|(64,706
|)
|(42,614
|)
|Employee deferred compensation
|(1,733
|)
|(4,075
|)
|502
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(3,983
|)
|Total G&A
|851,085
|1,242,734
|665,748
|Transition assistance loan amortization(12)
|(132,682
|)
|(104,760
|)
|(76,326
|)
|Promotional (ongoing)(12)(13)(14)
|(75,845
|)
|(97,103
|)
|(96,865
|)
|Acquisition costs(14)
|(78,815
|)
|(538,177
|)
|(37,261
|)
|Employee share-based compensation
|(19,459
|)
|(18,627
|)
|(26,067
|)
|Regulatory charges
|(8,131
|)
|(6,744
|)
|(7,335
|)
|Core G&A
|$
|536,153
|$
|477,323
|$
|421,894
Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the years presented (in thousands):
|Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Core G&A Reconciliation
|Total expense
|$
|15,839,972
|$
|10,992,215
|Advisory and commission
|(11,204,046
|)
|(7,751,006
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(393,434
|)
|(308,527
|)
|Interest expense on borrowings
|(403,406
|)
|(274,181
|)
|Amortization of other intangibles
|(236,578
|)
|(135,234
|)
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange
|(178,133
|)
|(127,941
|)
|Employee deferred compensation
|(9,392
|)
|(4,815
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(-
|)
|(3,983
|)
|Total G&A
|3,414,983
|2,386,528
|Transition assistance loan amortization(12)
|(408,678
|)
|(265,537
|)
|Promotional (ongoing)(12)(13)(14)
|(317,219
|)
|(363,401
|)
|Regulatory charges(35)
|(29,028
|)
|(47,278
|)
|Employee share-based compensation
|(75,956
|)
|(88,957
|)
|Acquisition costs excluding interest(14)
|(731,961
|)
|(105,905
|)
|Core G&A
|$
|1,852,141
|$
|1,515,450
|(12)
|During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company updated its definition of Promotional (ongoing) to exclude transition assistance loan amortization. As a result, transition assistance loan amortization is now disclosed as a separate line in management's statement of operations and core G&A. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect these changes as applicable.
|(13)
|Promotional (ongoing) includes $19.6 million, $19.0 million and $13.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the consolidated statements of income and excludes costs that have been incurred as part of acquisitions that have been classified within acquisition costs. Promotional (ongoing) includes $74.7 million and $46.6 million of such support costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(14)
|Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities and other costs that were incurred as a result of the acquisitions. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|Acquisition costs
|Compensation and benefits(a)
|$
|21,061
|$
|257,607
|$
|15,950
|Promotional(13)
|16,566
|25,664
|2,235
|Professional services
|14,804
|9,674
|7,357
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration(36)
|14,584
|2,676
|11,249
|Occupancy and equipment(a)
|4,795
|197,567
|42
|Other
|7,005
|44,989
|428
|Acquisition costs
|$
|78,815
|$
|538,177
|$
|37,261
(a) The Company incurred $419.0 million of acquisition costs at the Commonwealth closing. This primarily includes $228.4 million of costs related to transaction bonuses and the acceleration of unvested equity awards which were classified as Compensation and benefits and $190.1 million of costs related to certain contract termination fees which were classified as Occupancy and equipment.
The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the years presented (in thousands):
|Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Acquisition costs
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration(36)
|$
|24,163
|$
|41,721
|Professional services
|41,681
|20,855
|Compensation and benefits(a)
|312,138
|34,980
|Occupancy and equipment(a)
|203,722
|90
|Promotional(13)
|85,966
|7,006
|Interest
|8,450
|-
|Other
|64,291
|1,253
|Acquisition costs
|$
|740,411
|$
|105,905
(a) The Company incurred $419.0 million of acquisition costs at the Commonwealth closing. This primarily includes $228.4 million of costs related to transaction bonuses and the acceleration of unvested equity awards which were classified as Compensation and benefits and $190.1 million of costs related to certain contract termination fees which were classified as Occupancy and equipment.
|(15)
|EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA under the"Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|Net income (loss)
|$
|300,719
|$
|(29,517
|)
|$
|270,749
|Interest expense on borrowings
|105,613
|106,295
|81,979
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|96,842
|(4,594
|)
|70,532
|Depreciation and amortization
|105,125
|99,722
|92,032
|Amortization of other intangibles
|82,248
|64,706
|42,614
|EBITDA
|$
|690,547
|$
|236,612
|$
|557,906
|Acquisition costs(14)
|78,815
|538,177
|37,261
|Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a)
|-
|-
|(14,367
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|3,983
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|769,362
|$
|774,789
|$
|584,783
(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.
The below table is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the years presented (in thousands):
|2025
|2024
|EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|Net income
|$
|863,024
|$
|1,058,616
|Interest expense on borrowings
|403,406
|274,181
|Provision for income taxes
|286,483
|334,276
|Depreciation and amortization
|393,434
|308,527
|Amortization of other intangibles
|236,578
|135,234
|EBITDA
|$
|2,182,925
|$
|2,110,834
|Regulatory charges(35)
|-
|18,000
|Acquisition costs excluding interest(14)
|731,961
|105,905
|Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a)
|-
|(14,367
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|3,983
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,914,886
|$
|2,224,355
(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.
|(16)
|Adjusted pre-tax income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of adjusted pre-tax income under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes to adjusted pre-tax income for the periods presented (in thousands):
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|$
|397,561
|$
|(34,111
|)
|$
|341,281
|Amortization of other intangibles
|82,248
|64,706
|42,614
|Acquisition costs(14)
|78,815
|538,177
|37,261
|Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a)
|-
|-
|(14,367
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|3,983
|Adjusted pre-tax income
|$
|558,624
|$
|568,772
|$
|410,772
(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.
Below is a reconciliation of income before provision for income taxes to adjusted pre-tax income for the years presented (in thousands):
|Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Income before provision for income taxes
|$
|1,149,507
|$
|1,392,892
|Amortization of other intangibles
|236,578
|135,234
|Acquisition costs(14)
|740,411
|105,905
|Regulatory charges(35)
|-
|18,000
|Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a)
|-
|(14,367
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|3,983
|Adjusted pre-tax income
|$
|2,126,496
|$
|1,641,647
(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.
|(17)
|Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS under the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|Amount
|Per Share
|Amount
|Per Share
|Amount
|Per Share
|Net income (loss) / earnings (loss) per diluted share
|$
|300,719
|$
|3.74
|$
|(29,517
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|270,749
|$
|3.59
|Amortization of other intangibles
|82,248
|1.02
|64,706
|0.81
|42,614
|0.57
|Acquisition costs(14)
|78,815
|0.98
|538,177
|6.70
|37,261
|0.49
|Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(14,367
|)
|(0.19
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,983
|0.05
|Tax benefit
|(41,034
|)
|(0.51
|)
|(155,149
|)
|(1.93
|)
|(19,978
|)
|(0.27
|)
|Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS
|$
|420,748
|$
|5.23
|$
|418,217
|$
|5.20
|$
|320,262
|$
|4.25
|Diluted share count
|80,409
|80,357
|75,337
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.
Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the years presented (in thousands, except per share data):
|Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Amount
|Per Share
|Amount
|Per Share
|Net income / earnings per diluted share
|$
|863,024
|$
|10.92
|$
|1,058,616
|$
|14.03
|Acquisition costs(14)
|740,411
|9.37
|105,905
|1.40
|Amortization of other intangibles
|236,578
|2.99
|135,234
|1.79
|Regulatory charges(35)
|-
|-
|18,000
|0.24
|Departure of former Chief Executive Officer(a)
|-
|-
|(14,367
|)
|(0.19
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|3,983
|0.05
|Tax benefit
|(251,575
|)
|(3.18
|)
|(62,089
|)
|(0.82
|)
|Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS
|$
|1,588,438
|$
|20.09
|$
|1,245,282
|$
|16.51
|Diluted share count
|79,061
|75,427
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
(a) The departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer resulted in other income of $26.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2024 related to the clawback of share-based compensation awards which was offset by share-based compensation expense of $12.0 million related to the modification of certain stock options that were retained as per the settlement agreement that the Company reached with the former Chief Executive Officer.
|(18)
|Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, as well as assets under custody of a third-party custodian related to Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC and Atria's introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries.
|(19)
|Assets on the Company's corporate advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial.
|(20)
|Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.
|(21)
|Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.
|(22)
|For monthly metrics and fourth quarter of 2025 figures, includes Commonwealth assets as of September 30, 2025, assuming 90% retention. Based on unaudited preliminary financial information of Commonwealth.
|(23)
|Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.
|(24)
|Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets.
|(25)
|Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.
|(26)
|Client cash balances include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the consolidated balance sheets. The following table presents purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|Purchased money market funds
|$
|49.8
|$
|48.2
|$
|41.0
|(27)
|Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.
|(28)
|EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2024
|EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations
|Net income
|$
|863,024
|$
|833,054
|$
|1,058,616
|Interest expense on borrowings
|403,406
|379,772
|274,181
|Provision for income taxes
|286,483
|260,173
|334,276
|Depreciation and amortization
|393,434
|380,341
|308,527
|Amortization of other intangibles
|236,578
|196,944
|135,234
|EBITDA
|$
|2,182,925
|$
|2,050,284
|$
|2,110,834
|Credit Agreement Adjustments:
|Acquisition costs and other(14)(37)
|$
|777,299
|$
|743,028
|$
|223,614
|Employee share-based compensation
|75,956
|82,564
|88,957
|M&A accretion(38)
|462,597
|552,394
|235,048
|Advisor share-based compensation
|3,055
|2,905
|2,597
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|3,983
|3,983
|Credit Agreement EBITDA
|$
|3,501,832
|$
|3,435,158
|$
|2,665,033
|(29)
|Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.
|(30)
|Calculated based on the end of period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end of period advisor count.
|(31)
|During the first quarter of 2025, the Company updated its reporting of employees to include all full-time employees, including those reflected in core G&A, promotional (ongoing) and advisory and commission expense. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable.
|(32)
|Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, divided by the prior quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.
|(33)
|Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.
|(34)
|Acquisitions, net represent cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired during the period.
|(35)
|Regulatory charges for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 include charges related to a settlement with the SEC to resolve the civil investigation of certain elements of the Company's Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") compliance program. The Company recorded an $18.0 million charge for the year ended December 31, 2024 and reached a settlement with the staff of the SEC and paid the civil monetary penalty in January 2025.
|(36)
|Represents a fair value adjustment to our contingent consideration liabilities that is reflected in other expense in the consolidated statements of income.
|(37)
|Acquisition costs and other primarily include costs related to acquisitions, costs incurred related to the integration of the strategic relationship with Prudential Advisors, a $26.4 million reduction related to the departure of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer and related clawback of share-based compensation awards recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an $18.0 million regulatory charge recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2024 reflecting the amount of a penalty proposed by the SEC as part of its civil investigation of the Company's compliance with certain elements of the Company's AML compliance program.
|(38)
|M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of such acquisition.
