Slide To Report 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Results On February 24, 2026

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Slide") (Nasdaq: SLDE) announced today it will release its 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 8:30 AM Eastern time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details



When: February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Dial-in: (877) 407-9208 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6784 (international). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available at slideinsurance. Following the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Slide's website.



About Slide

Slide is a technology-enabled insurance company that makes it easy for homeowners to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide's cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and big data to optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Based in Tampa, FL, Slide was founded by Bruce and Shannon Lucas, insurance insiders with a deep understanding of how technology can be applied to achieve better underwriting outcomes. For more information, please visit .

Contacts

Investors

