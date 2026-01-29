EZCORP To Release First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results After Market Close On Wednesday, February 4, 2026
The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, February 5, 2026, to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of its website after the market close on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.
Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link:
Live webcast registration link:
A replay of the conference call will be available online at shortly after the live call concludes. If you have any difficulty accessing the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at ....
About EZCORP
Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.
Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
...
(720) 330-2829
