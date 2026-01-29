Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2025 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Results And Declares $0.10 Quarterly Cash Dividend
|Multifamily Market Rent Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule
|Multifamily Stabilized Rent Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule
| Calendar Period (Loan
Data as of 12/31/2025)
| #
Loans
|Total O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg Interest Rate
| Calendar Period (Loan
Data as of 12/31/2025)
| #
Loans
|Total O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg Interest Rate
|2026
|36
|$
|107,538
|$
|2,987
|3.73
|%
|2026
|21
|$
|42,814
|$
|2,039
|3.84
|%
|2027
|69
|181,095
|2,625
|4.42
|%
|2027
|51
|121,488
|2,382
|4.22
|%
|2028
|15
|20,711
|1,381
|6.14
|%
|2028
|12
|10,015
|835
|7.07
|%
|2029
|6
|4,849
|808
|7.70
|%
|2029
|4
|4,272
|1,068
|6.38
|%
|2030
|8
|20,268
|2,534
|6.19
|%
|2030
|7
|13,617
|1,945
|6.32
|%
|2031+
|4
|13,173
|3,293
|4.21
|%
|2031+
|2
|226
|113
|5.50
|%
|Fixed Rate
|138
|347,634
|2,519
|4.45
|%
|Fixed Rate
|97
|192,432
|1,984
|4.48
|%
|Floating Rate
|2
|568
|284
|9.07
|%
|Floating Rate
|1
|449
|449
|9.00
|%
|Total
|140
|$
|348,202
|$
|2,487
|4.45
|%
|Total
|98
|$
|192,881
|$
|1,968
|4.49
|%
|CRE Investor Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule
|Calendar Period (Loan Data as of 12/31/2025)
|# Loans
|Total O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg Interest Rate
|2026
|40
|$
|54,861
|$
|1,372
|5.73
|%
|2027
|85
|148,887
|1,752
|4.95
|%
|2028
|28
|30,444
|1,087
|6.65
|%
|2029
|5
|5,931
|1,186
|6.70
|%
|2030
|14
|13,511
|965
|6.98
|%
|2031+
|9
|2,910
|323
|5.50
|%
|Fixed Rate
|181
|256,544
|1,417
|5.47
|%
|Floating Rate
|9
|9,575
|1,064
|8.68
|%
|Total CRE-Inv.
|190
|$
|266,119
|$
|1,401
|5.59
|%
Stabilized Multifamily Pro Forma Stress Results
The table below reflects a proforma stressed evaluation of the Bank's Multifamily stabilized loan portfolio as of December 31, 2025, using the primary assumption for a revised Debt Service Coverage Ratio (“DSCR”) calculation, for all loans where the current interest rate is below 6%. The current balance for these loans is recast at 5.75% (despite lower current market rates) with a 30-year amortization. The chart below reflects the impact of these adjustments on the portfolio. The projected loan to value (“LTV”) assumption resets all loans using a 6% cap rate (despite lower current cap rates) and the last reported property net operating income (“NOI”) to determine an implied property valuation and based on the current loan balance the resultant LTV.
|Multifamily Stabilized Rent Portfolio (Loan Data as of 12/31/2025)
|DSCR Range
| #
Loans
|Total O/S ($000's omitted)
|% of Total MF Portfolio
|Current Weighted Average LTV
|Projected Weighted Average LTV
|< 1.0
|9
|$
|13,877
|3
|%
|60
|%
|97
|%
|1.0 < x < 1.2
|13
|35,520
|7
|%
|65
|%
|75
|%
|1.2 < x < 1.3
|17
|43,107
|8
|%
|63
|%
|70
|%
|1.3 < x < 1.5
|24
|57,106
|10
|%
|63
|%
|61
|%
|1.5 < x < 2.0
|21
|34,380
|6
|%
|58
|%
|56
|%
|x > 2.0
|14
|8,891
|2
|%
|44
|%
|36
|%
|Total
|98
|$
|192,881
|36
|%
|61
|%
|66
|%
As reflected above, the results show approximately 3%, or 9 loans totaling $14 million of the total multifamily portfolio would have proforma DSCR's less than 1x while maintaining projected weighted average LTV's under 100%. Approximately 97% or 89 loans totaling $179 million would possess DSCR's greater than 1x while maintaining a projected weighted average LTV well within our policy guidelines. Additionally, 74% of the stabilized loans and 73% of the entire multifamily portfolio are further secured with personal guarantees from the borrowers. Based on the maturities and rate resets in the previous 12 months, we believe the overall demand for multifamily housing in our market will allow our borrowers to address any adverse impact proactively. Of the previous 12 months maturities and rate resets, 22% of the loan pool successfully refinanced with other institutions and the balance remained with the Bank.
Rental breakdown of Multifamily portfolio
The table below segments our portfolio of loans secured by Multifamily properties based on rental terms and location as of December 31, 2025. As shown below, 64% of the combined portfolio is secured by properties subject to free market rental terms, which is the dominant tenant type. Both the Market Rent and Stabilized Rent segments of our portfolio present very similar average borrower profiles. The portfolio is primarily located in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens.
|Multifamily Loan Portfolio - Loans by Rent Type (Loan Data as of 12/31/2025)
|Rent Type
|# of Notes
| Outstanding
Loan Balance
|% of Total Multifamily
|Avg Loan Size
|LTV
|Current DSCR
|Avg # of Units
|($000's omitted)
|($000's omitted)
|Market
|140
|$
|348,202
|64
|%
|$
|2,487
|61.4
|%
|1.45
|11
|Location
|Manhattan
|6
|$
|9,792
|2
|%
|$
|1,632
|50.6
|%
|2.13
|15
|Other NYC
|94
|$
|261,184
|48
|%
|$
|2,779
|61.2
|%
|1.42
|9
|Outside NYC
|40
|$
|77,226
|14
|%
|$
|1,931
|63.2
|%
|1.48
|14
|Stabilized
|98
|$
|192,881
|36
|%
|$
|1,968
|61.4
|%
|1.46
|12
|Location
|Manhattan
|7
|$
|10,329
|2
|%
|$
|1,476
|47.7
|%
|1.71
|19
|Other NYC
|80
|$
|165,540
|31
|%
|$
|2,069
|62.2
|%
|1.43
|11
|Outside NYC
|11
|$
|17,012
|3
|%
|$
|1,547
|62.6
|%
|1.59
|14
Office Property Exposure
The Bank's exposure to the Office market is not significant. Loans secured by office space accounted for 2.48% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2025, with a total balance of $49.6 million, of which less than 1% is located in Manhattan. The pool has a 2.30x weighted average DSCR, a 52% weighted average LTV and less than $350,000 of exposure in Manhattan.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
At December 31, 2025, the Bank reported $21.6 million in non-performing loans, or $17.9 million net of $3.7 million that is government guaranteed by the SBA, compared to gross non-performing loans of $17.2 million at September 30, 2025, and $16.4 million at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025 non-performing loans were 1.08% of total loans outstanding versus 0.82% at December 31, 2024. Excluding the guaranteed portion, non-performing loans were 0.90% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2025 versus 0.82% at December 31, 2024.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company initiated a strategic credit cleanup and recorded net charge-offs of $9.6 million. The $9.6 million consisted of a $4.0 million partial charge-off on a C&I loan that had deteriorated to non-performing status during the quarter. This loan is to a borrower whose business has been negatively impacted by tariffs and other economic challenges. In conjunction with the charge-off, a $1.0 million specific reserve has been established for this loan. The remaining $5.6 million was comprised of full and partial charge-offs on non-performing loans which had previously established specific reserves of $3.6 million. Of the $5.6 million charge-off, $709 thousand related to the sale of $5.0 million of one- to four-family residential non-performing loans.
During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.1 million (including a $175 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments). The current quarter's provision was largely impacted by the aforementioned $9.6 million in net charge-offs and $1.0 million specific reserve. The December 31, 2025 allowance for credit losses was $18.7 million versus $22.4 million at September 30, 2025 and $22.8 million at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.93% at December 31, 2025, 1.12% at September 30, 2025 and 1.15% at December 31, 2024.
Net Interest Margin
The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.84% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to 2.53% in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Reversal of accrued interest income on a C&I nonaccrual loan reduced the net interest margin by 7 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.
About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.
Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businesspeople who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area's financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover offers a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products and services, including multifamily and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company's corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Hauppauge, Port Jefferson, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Bowery, New York, and Freehold, New Jersey.Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank's website at
Non-GAAP Disclosure
This discussion, including the financial statements attached thereto, includes non-GAAP financial measures which include the Company's adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), PPNR return on average assets, tangible common equity (“TCE”) ratio, TCE, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and efficiency ratio. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company's management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP and provides greater comparability across time periods. While management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.
With respect to the calculations of and reconciliations of adjusted net income, PPNR, TCE, tangible assets, TCE ratio and tangible book value per share, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Hanover Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be incorrect as a result of inaccurate assumptions that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of a pandemic or other health crises and the government's response to such pandemic or crises on our operations as well as those of our customers and on the economy generally and in our market area specifically, (2) competitive pressures among depository institutions may increase significantly; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; (4) loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and credit loss provisions may vary substantially from period to period; (5) general economic conditions may be less favorable than expected; (6) political developments, wars or other hostilities may disrupt or increase volatility in securities markets or other economic conditions; (7) legislative or regulatory changes or actions may adversely affect the businesses in which Hanover Bancorp, Inc. is engaged; (8) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; (9) changing political conditions and the outcome of federal, state, and local elections and the resulting economic and other impact on the areas in which we conduct business; (10) changes and trends in the securities markets may adversely impact Hanover Bancorp, Inc.; (11) a delayed or incomplete resolution of regulatory issues could adversely impact our planning; (12) difficulties in integrating any businesses that we may acquire, which may increase our expenses and delay the achievement of any benefits that we may expect from such acquisitions; (13) the impact of the strategic credit cleanup that we implemented during the fourth quarter of 2025; (14) the impact of reputation risk created by the developments discussed above on such matters as business generation and retention, funding and liquidity could be significant; and (15) the outcome of any future regulatory and legal investigations and proceedings may not be anticipated. Further information on other factors that could affect the financial results of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A - Risk Factors, as updated by our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.
Investor and Press Contact:
Lance P. Burke
Chief Financial Officer
(516) 548-8500
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|208,904
|$
|167,569
|$
|162,857
|Securities-available for sale, at fair value
|99,552
|100,037
|83,755
|Investments-held to maturity
|1,017
|3,520
|3,758
|Loans held for sale
|6,407
|8,852
|12,404
|Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
|2,000,749
|1,988,683
|1,985,524
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(18,694
|)
|(22,354
|)
|(22,779
|)
|Loans, net
|1,982,055
|1,966,329
|1,962,745
|Goodwill
|19,168
|19,168
|19,168
|Premises & fixed assets
|14,313
|14,549
|15,337
|Operating lease assets
|9,855
|10,375
|8,337
|Other assets
|41,825
|41,181
|43,749
|Assets
|$
|2,383,096
|$
|2,331,580
|$
|2,312,110
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Core deposits
|$
|1,518,491
|$
|1,412,519
|$
|1,456,513
|Time deposits
|509,896
|562,304
|497,770
|Total deposits
|2,028,387
|1,974,823
|1,954,283
|Borrowings
|100,725
|100,725
|107,805
|Subordinated debentures
|24,743
|24,729
|24,689
|Operating lease liabilities
|10,567
|11,072
|9,025
|Other liabilities
|18,408
|18,398
|19,670
|Liabilities
|2,182,830
|2,129,747
|2,115,472
|Stockholders' equity
|200,266
|201,833
|196,638
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,383,096
|$
|2,331,580
|$
|2,312,110
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|12/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|12/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|Interest income
|$
|32,599
|$
|33,057
|$
|130,479
|$
|133,022
|Interest expense
|16,769
|19,249
|70,002
|79,930
|Net interest income
|15,830
|13,808
|60,477
|53,092
|Provision for credit losses
|6,100
|400
|10,382
|4,940
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|9,730
|13,408
|50,095
|48,152
|Loan servicing and fee income
|1,049
|981
|4,270
|3,690
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|234
|136
|750
|469
|Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale
|1,244
|3,014
|7,345
|10,940
|Gain on sale of investments
|215
|27
|215
|31
|Other operating income
|23
|29
|263
|209
|Non-interest income
|2,765
|4,187
|12,843
|15,339
|Compensation and benefits
|6,877
|6,699
|27,886
|25,600
|Conversion expenses
|-
|-
|3,180
|-
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,036
|1,810
|7,742
|7,222
|Data processing
|339
|536
|1,753
|2,096
|Professional fees
|752
|782
|3,149
|3,079
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|352
|375
|1,388
|1,418
|Other operating expenses
|2,003
|2,198
|7,886
|7,697
|Non-interest expense
|12,359
|12,400
|52,984
|47,112
|Income before income taxes
|136
|5,195
|9,954
|16,379
|Income tax expense
|103
|1,293
|2,466
|4,033
|Net income
|$
|33
|$
|3,902
|$
|7,488
|$
|12,346
|Earnings per share ("EPS"): (1)
|Basic
|$
|-
|$
|0.53
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.67
|Diluted
|$
|-
|$
|0.52
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.66
|Average shares outstanding for basic EPS(1)(2)
|7,443,861
|7,427,583
|7,471,442
|7,403,758
|Average shares outstanding for diluted EPS(1)(2)
|7,447,556
|7,456,471
|7,477,358
|7,432,741
|(1)Calculation includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
|(2)Average shares outstanding before subtracting participating securities.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
|QUARTERLY TREND
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|Interest income
|$
|32,599
|$
|32,994
|$
|32,049
|$
|32,837
|$
|33,057
|Interest expense
|16,769
|17,771
|17,254
|18,208
|19,249
|Net interest income
|15,830
|15,223
|14,795
|14,629
|13,808
|Provision for credit losses
|6,100
|1,325
|2,357
|600
|400
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|9,730
|13,898
|12,438
|14,029
|13,408
|Loan servicing and fee income
|1,049
|1,057
|1,083
|1,081
|981
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|234
|237
|162
|117
|136
|Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale
|1,244
|1,451
|2,298
|2,352
|3,014
|Gain on sale of investments
|215
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Other operating income
|23
|40
|18
|182
|29
|Non-interest income
|2,765
|2,785
|3,561
|3,732
|4,187
|Compensation and benefits
|6,877
|6,774
|7,003
|7,232
|6,699
|Conversion expenses
|-
|-
|-
|3,180
|-
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,036
|1,960
|1,910
|1,836
|1,810
|Data processing
|339
|313
|508
|593
|536
|Professional fees
|752
|732
|878
|787
|782
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|352
|334
|365
|337
|375
|Other operating expenses
|2,003
|1,900
|1,952
|2,031
|2,198
|Non-interest expense
|12,359
|12,013
|12,616
|15,996
|12,400
|Income before income taxes
|136
|4,670
|3,383
|1,765
|5,195
|Income tax expense
|103
|1,179
|940
|244
|1,293
|Net income
|$
|33
|$
|3,491
|$
|2,443
|$
|1,521
|$
|3,902
|Earnings per share ("EPS"): (1)
|Basic
|$
|-
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.53
|Diluted
|$
|-
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.52
|Average shares outstanding for basic EPS(1)(2)
|7,443,861
|7,477,647
|7,500,871
|7,463,537
|7,427,583
|Average shares outstanding for diluted EPS(1)(2)
|7,447,556
|7,483,319
|7,506,584
|7,469,489
|7,456,471
|(1)Calculation includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
|(2)Average shares outstanding before subtracting participating securities.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|12/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|12/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME:
|Net income, as reported
|$
|33
|$
|3,902
|$
|7,488
|$
|12,346
|Adjustments:
|Conversion expenses
|-
|-
|3,180
|-
|Severance and retirement expenses
|-
|-
|-
|219
|Total adjustments, before income taxes
|-
|-
|3,180
|219
|Adjustment for reported effective income tax rate
|-
|-
|608
|55
|Total adjustments, after income taxes
|-
|-
|2,572
|164
|Adjusted net income
|$
|33
|$
|3,902
|$
|10,060
|$
|12,510
|Basic earnings per share - adjusted
|$
|-
|$
|0.53
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.69
|Diluted earnings per share - adjusted
|$
|-
|$
|0.52
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.68
|ADJUSTED OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO:
|Operating efficiency ratio, as reported
|66.46
|%
|68.91
|%
|72.26
|%
|68.85
|%
|Adjustments:
|Conversion expenses
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-4.34
|%
|0.00
|%
|Severance and retirement expenses
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.32
|%
|Adjusted operating efficiency ratio
|66.46
|%
|68.91
|%
|67.92
|%
|68.53
|%
|ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
|0.01
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.56
|%
|ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY
|0.06
|%
|7.98
|%
|5.01
|%
|6.54
|%
|ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY
|0.07
|%
|8.87
|%
|5.55
|%
|7.28
|%
|PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR"):
|Net income, as reported
|$
|33
|$
|3,902
|$
|7,488
|$
|12,346
|Add: Provision for credit losses
|6,100
|400
|10,382
|4,940
|Add: Provision for income taxes
|103
|1,293
|2,466
|4,033
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|6,236
|$
|5,595
|$
|20,336
|$
|21,319
|PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
|1.08
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.95
|%
|(1)A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|12/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|12/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|Profitability:
|Return on average assets
|0.01
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.55
|%
|Return on average equity(1)
|0.06
|%
|7.98
|%
|3.73
|%
|6.45
|%
|Return on average tangible equity(1)
|0.07
|%
|8.87
|%
|4.13
|%
|7.18
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue return on average assets
|1.08
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.95
|%
|Yield on average interest-earning assets
|5.84
|%
|6.06
|%
|5.94
|%
|6.12
|%
|Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|3.67
|%
|4.24
|%
|3.88
|%
|4.40
|%
|Net interest rate spread(2)
|2.17
|%
|1.82
|%
|2.06
|%
|1.72
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|2.84
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.75
|%
|2.44
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.15
|%
|2.21
|%
|2.35
|%
|2.11
|%
|Operating efficiency ratio(4)
|66.46
|%
|68.91
|%
|72.26
|%
|68.85
|%
|Average balances:
|Interest-earning assets
|$
|2,215,026
|$
|2,169,595
|$
|2,196,075
|$
|2,174,000
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|1,812,906
|1,804,700
|1,805,831
|1,818,110
|Loans
|2,002,675
|2,003,686
|1,987,356
|2,005,524
|Deposits
|1,914,096
|1,853,828
|1,894,198
|1,840,378
|Borrowings
|132,850
|153,126
|135,197
|174,327
|(1)Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
|(2)Represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(3)Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|(4)Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
|3/31/2025
|Asset quality:
|Provision for credit losses - loans(1)
|$
|5,925
|$
|1,375
|$
|2,170
|$
|600
|Net (charge-offs)/recoveries
|(9,585
|)
|(592
|)
|(3,524
|)
|(454
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|18,694
|22,354
|21,571
|22,925
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans(2)
|0.93
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.17
|%
|Non-performing loans
|$
|21,604
|$
|17,169
|$
|12,651
|$
|11,697
|Non-performing loans: guaranteed portion(4)
|3,670
|176
|176
|176
|Non-performing loans: non-guaranteed portion
|17,934
|16,993
|12,475
|11,521
|Non-performing loans/total loans
|1.08
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.60
|%
|Non-performing loans, excluding guaranteed/total loans
|0.90
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.59
|%
|Non-performing loans/total assets
|0.91
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.51
|%
|Non-performing loans, excluding guaranteed/total assets
|0.75
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.50
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
|86.53
|%
|130.20
|%
|170.51
|%
|195.99
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans,
|excluding guaranteed
|104.24
|%
|131.55
|%
|172.91
|%
|198.98
|%
|Capital (Bank only):
|Tier 1 Capital
|$
|204,431
|$
|205,434
|$
|203,282
|$
|201,925
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.05
|%
|9.15
|%
|9.29
|%
|8.95
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|12.90
|%
|13.13
|%
|13.16
|%
|13.37
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|12.90
|%
|13.13
|%
|13.16
|%
|13.37
|%
|Total risk based capital ratio
|14.15
|%
|14.38
|%
|14.41
|%
|14.62
|%
|Equity data:
|Shares outstanding(3)
|7,410,403
|7,467,390
|7,499,243
|7,503,731
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|200,266
|$
|201,833
|$
|198,885
|$
|196,643
|Book value per share(3)
|27.02
|27.03
|26.52
|26.21
|Tangible common equity(3)
|180,902
|182,456
|179,495
|177,239
|Tangible book value per share(3)
|24.41
|24.43
|23.94
|23.62
|Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio(3)
|7.65
|%
|7.89
|%
|7.83
|%
|7.80
|%
|(1) Excludes $175 thousand, ($50) thousand, $187 thousand and $0 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the quarters ended 12/31/25,
|9/30/25, 6/30/25 and 3/31/25, respectively.
|(2) Calculation excludes loans held for sale.
|(3) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
|(4) Guaranteed by the SBA.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|STATISTICAL SUMMARY
|QUARTERLY TREND
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
|3/31/2025
|Loan distribution (1) :
|Residential mortgages
|$
|751,536
|$
|725,873
|$
|715,418
|$
|708,649
|Multifamily
|541,083
|537,333
|539,573
|535,429
|Commercial real estate - OO
|275,747
|267,050
|267,223
|264,855
|Commercial real estate - NOO
|260,903
|271,201
|271,552
|280,345
|Commercial & industrial
|145,591
|161,240
|148,907
|146,050
|Home equity
|25,459
|25,582
|23,361
|24,914
|Consumer
|430
|404
|418
|432
|Total loans
|$
|2,000,749
|$
|1,988,683
|$
|1,966,452
|$
|1,960,674
|Sequential quarter growth rate
|0.61
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.29
|%
|-1.25
|%
|CRE concentration ratio
|360
|%
|362
|%
|368
|%
|369
|%
|Loans sold during the quarter
|$
|39,114
|$
|44,532
|$
|46,045
|$
|46,649
|Funding distribution:
|Demand
|$
|247,786
|$
|232,984
|$
|243,664
|$
|215,569
|N.O.W.
|781,681
|701,199
|655,333
|698,297
|Savings
|58,475
|43,363
|42,860
|46,275
|Money market
|430,549
|434,973
|497,799
|458,068
|Total core deposits
|1,518,491
|1,412,519
|1,439,656
|1,418,209
|Time
|509,896
|562,304
|511,625
|518,229
|Total deposits
|2,028,387
|1,974,823
|1,951,281
|1,936,438
|Borrowings
|100,725
|100,725
|107,805
|107,805
|Subordinated debentures
|24,743
|24,729
|24,716
|24,702
|Total funding sources
|$
|2,153,855
|$
|2,100,277
|$
|2,083,802
|$
|2,068,945
|Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits
|2.71
|%
|1.21
|%
|0.77
|%
|-0.91
|%
|Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio
|74.86
|%
|71.53
|%
|73.78
|%
|73.24
|%
|Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio
|12.22
|%
|11.80
|%
|12.49
|%
|11.13
|%
|(1)Excluding loans held for sale
|Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|Tangible common equity
|Total equity(2)
|$
|200,266
|$
|201,833
|$
|198,885
|$
|196,643
|$
|196,638
|Less: goodwill
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|Less: core deposit intangible
|(196
|)
|(209
|)
|(222
|)
|(236
|)
|(250
|)
|Tangible common equity(2)
|$
|180,902
|$
|182,456
|$
|179,495
|$
|177,239
|$
|177,220
|Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio
|Tangible common equity(2)
|$
|180,902
|$
|182,456
|$
|179,495
|$
|177,239
|$
|177,220
|Total assets
|2,383,096
|2,331,580
|2,311,976
|2,291,527
|2,312,110
|Less: goodwill
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|Less: core deposit intangible
|(196
|)
|(209
|)
|(222
|)
|(236
|)
|(250
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|2,363,732
|$
|2,312,203
|$
|2,292,586
|$
|2,272,123
|$
|2,292,692
|TCE ratio(2)
|7.65
|%
|7.89
|%
|7.83
|%
|7.80
|%
|7.73
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|Tangible equity(2)
|$
|180,902
|$
|182,456
|$
|179,495
|$
|177,239
|$
|177,220
|Shares outstanding(2)
|7,410,403
|7,467,390
|7,499,243
|7,503,731
|7,427,127
|Tangible book value per share(2)
|$
|24.41
|$
|24.43
|$
|23.94
|$
|23.62
|$
|23.86
|(1)A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|(2)Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
|For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|2,002,675
|$
|29,968
|5.94
|%
|$
|2,003,686
|$
|30,753
|6.11
|%
|Investment securities
|103,763
|1,467
|5.61
|%
|94,886
|1,381
|5.79
|%
|Interest-earning cash
|100,818
|1,017
|4.00
|%
|62,850
|747
|4.73
|%
|FHLB stock and other investments
|7,770
|147
|7.51
|%
|8,173
|176
|8.57
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,215,026
|32,599
|5.84
|%
|2,169,595
|33,057
|6.06
|%
|Non interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|13,914
|8,973
|Other assets
|52,410
|50,068
|Total assets
|$
|2,281,350
|$
|2,228,636
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits
|$
|1,177,567
|$
|9,929
|3.35
|%
|$
|1,152,755
|$
|11,916
|4.11
|%
|Time deposits
|502,489
|5,121
|4.04
|%
|498,819
|5,642
|4.50
|%
|Total savings and time deposits
|1,680,056
|15,050
|3.55
|%
|1,651,574
|17,558
|4.23
|%
|Borrowings
|108,116
|1,178
|4.32
|%
|128,446
|1,365
|4.23
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|24,734
|541
|8.68
|%
|24,680
|326
|5.25
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,812,906
|16,769
|3.67
|%
|1,804,700
|19,249
|4.24
|%
|Demand deposits
|234,040
|202,254
|Other liabilities
|29,915
|27,168
|Total liabilities
|2,076,861
|2,034,122
|Stockholders' equity
|204,489
|194,514
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|$
|2,281,350
|$
|2,228,636
|Net interest rate spread
|2.17
|%
|1.82
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|15,830
|2.84
|%
|$
|13,808
|2.53
|%
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
|For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|1,987,356
|$
|119,688
|6.02
|%
|$
|2,005,524
|$
|122,970
|6.13
|%
|Investment securities
|97,273
|5,690
|5.85
|%
|98,238
|5,992
|6.10
|%
|Interest-earning cash
|103,536
|4,505
|4.35
|%
|60,868
|3,191
|5.24
|%
|FHLB stock and other investments
|7,910
|596
|7.53
|%
|9,370
|869
|9.27
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,196,075
|130,479
|5.94
|%
|2,174,000
|133,022
|6.12
|%
|Non interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|10,690
|8,567
|Other assets
|51,546
|50,461
|Total assets
|$
|2,258,311
|$
|2,233,028
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits
|$
|1,177,032
|$
|43,240
|3.67
|%
|$
|1,160,115
|$
|51,457
|4.44
|%
|Time deposits
|493,602
|20,596
|4.17
|%
|483,668
|21,060
|4.35
|%
|Total savings and time deposits
|1,670,634
|63,836
|3.82
|%
|1,643,783
|72,517
|4.41
|%
|Borrowings
|110,483
|4,647
|4.21
|%
|149,667
|6,109
|4.08
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|24,714
|1,519
|6.15
|%
|24,660
|1,304
|5.29
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,805,831
|70,002
|3.88
|%
|1,818,110
|79,930
|4.40
|%
|Demand deposits
|223,564
|196,595
|Other liabilities
|28,240
|27,000
|Total liabilities
|2,057,635
|2,041,705
|Stockholders' equity
|200,676
|191,323
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|$
|2,258,311
|$
|2,233,028
|Net interest rate spread
|2.06
|%
|1.72
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|60,477
|2.75
|%
|$
|53,092
|2.44
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
