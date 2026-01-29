Deep Semi Massive Sulphide Zinc, Silver And Gold Intersection At Berrigan Property
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
| ZnEq
(%)
| AuEq
(g/t)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Cu
(ppm)
| Zn
(ppm)
|TOM-25-014
|185.00
|187.10
|2.10
|28.69
|6.73
|4.94
|56.44
|545
|45509
|238.70
|239.85
|1.15
|23.29
|5.43
|2.63
|22.20
|1590
|104000
|251.20
|252.60
|1.40
|41.79
|9.80
|7.44
|37.30
|552
|80400
|405.30
|406.70
|1.40
|14.99
|3.48
|1.13
|13.15
|655
|92514
|423.30
|426.30
|3.00
|2.34
|0.54
|0.07
|5.45
|493
|15700
|451.50
|457.50
|6.00
|1.34
|0.31
|0.08
|3.45
|77
|7882
|TOM-25-015
|132.55
|141.00
|8.45
|4.22
|0.99
|0.51
|5.51
|338
|16610
|155.70
|157.70
|2.00
|31.75
|7.42
|4.66
|26.90
|684
|102850
|182.10
|202.20
|20.10
|2.55
|0.60
|0.36
|3.20
|265
|7687
|451.20
|549.70
|98.50
|5.75
|1.34
|0.82
|3.21
|386
|19751
|including
|452.20
|457.10
|4.90
|26.67
|6.26
|4.69
|18.80
|2897
|47876
|and including
|500.35
|549.70
|49.35
|7.26
|1.69
|0.90
|3.48
|310
|31250
|Including
|521.00
|535.60
|14.60
|10.26
|2.39
|1.34
|5.91
|420
|41158
|Including
|537.85
|541.10
|3.25
|9.94
|2.31
|0.88
|3.85
|529
|58200
|Including
|542.00
|548.20
|6.20
|14.82
|3.45
|1.63
|5.26
|511
|74276
Notes:
- The reported widths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be approximately 80-85% of the core length, depending on the deviation angles. ZnEq and AuEq are calculated using the Company's standard parameters. AuEq calculation was based on US$4150/oz Au, $51.36/oz Ag, US$5.044/lb. Cu and $1.398/lb Zn. AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t × 0.01237) + (Cu ppm × 0.000083) + (Zn ppm × 0.000023). The use of AuEq is to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery. The Company is currently in the initial exploration phase, following historical drilling. At this stage, the Company does not have any metallurgical data and no comparative studies have been conducted, given the geological complexity of the ultramafic host rock. Furthermore, the Company is not aware of any deposits that may have similar geological characteristics. ZnEq calculation was based on US$4047/oz Au, $50.22/oz Ag, US$4.796/lb. Cu and $1.390/lb Zn. ZnEq = Zn ppm + (Ag g/t × 527) + (Au g/t x 42466) + (Cu ppm × 3.45) / 10,000. The use of ZnEq is to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery. The Company is currently in the initial exploration phase, following historical drilling. At this stage, the Company does not have any metallurgical data and no comparative studies have been conducted, given the geological complexity of the ultramafic host rock. Furthermore, the Company is not aware of any deposits that may have similar geological characteristics.
Drill Hole TOM-25-015: A Major Discovery at Depth
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
