Tec De Monterrey's Institute For The Future Of Education Launches Flagship Initiatives To Transform Universities In Latin America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTERREY, Nuevo León, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During IFE Conference 2026, the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE) of the Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group announced the launch of two flagship initiatives, known as BBIs (Big Bold Initiatives): BBI #1: The Future of Universities and BBI #2: Skills Ecosystems. With this announcement, the Institute takes an important step toward transforming education and workforce development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In this context, Michael Fung, Executive Director of the Institute for the Future of Education, commented:“These two initiatives promote a shared vision of education and skills development systems that are more flexible, inclusive, and closely connected to social and economic needs. We invite stakeholders from higher education and skills ecosystems to collaborate with us in this movement to advance human capital development in the region and beyond.”

Together, the initiatives respond to rapid changes in labor markets, technology, and social needs by promoting evidence-based, systemic transformation across higher education institutions and skills development systems.

BBI #1: The Future of Universities: Supporting the transition of universities into lifelong learning hubs

This initiative focuses on helping universities evolve from traditional, linear degree-based models into flexible, inclusive, and impact-oriented lifelong learning institutions. It introduces an eight-dimension maturity model that enables universities to assess their current state, identify gaps, and develop strategic plans to guide their transformation.

The model addresses key areas including learner-centered and technology-enabled educational models, future-oriented skills development, flexible learning pathways, inclusive access and student well-being, research and community impact, agile leadership, faculty development, and financial sustainability.

By 2035, IFE expects that approximately 1,000 universities across the region will reference the maturity model, with at least 200 institutions actively applying it to guide their institutional transformation, alongside a growing network of universities serving as regional and global benchmarks.

BBI #2: Skills Ecosystems: Connecting learning, work, and opportunity at scale

This initiative addresses skills gaps and persistent misalignment through a systemic, ecosystem-based approach to skills development. Rather than isolated programs, it promotes connected skills ecosystems that align education and training providers, employers, governments, and civil society around shared economic and social development priorities.

At its core is an eight-dimension capabilities model that supports talent needs foresight, the design of flexible learning pathways, the strengthening of skills supply, improved connections between talent and employment, the implementation of trusted skills credentialing systems, and the assurance of governance, sustainability, and inclusion.

During its first five years, the Skills Ecosystems flagship initiative (BBI #2) aims to support up to one million workers and learners, as well as up to 50,000 employers, in adopting skills-based hiring, competency development, and promotion practices. By 2035, these impacts are expected to increase tenfold across the region.

José Escamilla, Associate Director of the Institute, shared:“The region faces unprecedented challenges that demand deep, large-scale transformations that we can no longer postpone. At IFE, we seek to equip universities and skills ecosystems with the tools needed to drive and accelerate meaningful transformation.”

With this launch, IFE reinforces its role as a relevant international actor in evidence-based innovation, collaboration, and large-scale impact in education and skills development.

To download images, click here.





Follow Us:

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey ( ) is a private, non-profit university recognized for its academic excellence, educational innovation, and global vision. It was founded in 1943 and currently has a presence in 33 municipalities across 20 states in Mexico, with an enrollment of 60,000 undergraduate and graduate students, as well as more than 27,000 high school students. Accredited by SACSCOC since 1950. It is ranked #187 in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and #7 in Latin America according to the THE Latin America University Rankings 2024. It also stands out in global employability and entrepreneurship programs and is part of international networks such as APRU and U21. To view our Boilerplate, visit:

About the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE)

The Institute for the Future of Education ( ) is an interdisciplinary research institute of Tecnológico de Monterrey, whose mission is to improve the lives of millions of people by transforming higher education and lifelong learning worldwide. The Institute creates, disseminates, and applies research-based educational innovation to strengthen learning ecosystems and practices, engaging in a wide range of activities including research, educational technology entrepreneurship, consulting, impact projects, advocacy, and global community development.

Visit