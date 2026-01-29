Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio De Janeiro Daily Pulse For Thursday, January 29, 2026


2026-01-29 03:21:50
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three things to know

  • Downtown traffic will feel the start of Sambadrome logistics, with float-movement operations beginning today.
  • CasaBloco opens tonight at the Jockey Club, turning Carnival culture into a controlled, ticketed venue circuit.
  • The city updated taxi rules for Carnival, including wider use of bandeira 2 and fixed-price executive options.

Rio's story today is how Carnival becomes infrastructure. The public sees the bloco routes. The city sees supply chains. The Operations Center said a traffic scheme begins today for the movement of samba school floats.

The convoys use central corridors as they shift between storage areas and the Sambadrome. That usually means timed interdictions and re-routed lanes, especially at night.



Tonight adds a second crowd pattern. CasaBloco 's opening program at the Jockey Club in Gávea starts with DJs, then Samba do Sacramento, then Alcione, followed by a Cacique de Ramos ball. It is a curated alternative to street density, with entry control and fixed start times.

The other practical news is transport pricing. Reporting and posted rules say the city will allow broader bandeira 2 charging during Carnival. Executive taxis can also operate with pre-fixed voucher tables on certain rides.

On the city's official tariff page, the conventional taxi bandeirada is listed as R$6.20 (about $1.20). The tarifa II per-kilometer is listed as R$4.38 (about $0.84).

MENAFN29012026007421016031ID1110670529



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search