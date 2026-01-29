Tumakuru: Water Supply To Siddaganga Mutt Cut After ₹70 Lakh Power Bill Remains Unpaid

Siddaganga Mutt is facing a renewed water crisis after the state government failed to honour its assurance to clear a pending electricity bill for water pumping. The water supply from Honnenahalli Lake to Devarayapattana Lake has completely stopped following a power disconnection by BESCOM, triggering serious concerns over water availability at the centuries-old religious and educational institution.

The disruption occurred after the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) failed to pay an electricity bill amounting to ₹70 lakh. As a result, power supply to the Honnenahalli pumphouse was disconnected, bringing the pumping of water to Siddaganga Mutt to a complete halt.

Water Supply Disrupted for Six Months

Earlier, water from Honnenahalli Lake was pumped to Devarayapattana Lake and then supplied to Siddaganga Mutt. However, for the past six months, no water has been pumped from Honnenahalli, causing Devarayapattana Lake to dry up completely. The prolonged disruption has significantly worsened the situation, raising fears of acute water scarcity in the coming months.

Summer Shortage and Jatre Raise Alarm

With March and April approaching, the mutt now faces a strong possibility of a severe water shortage. The situation is particularly worrying as the annual jatre is scheduled to be held from February 6 to February 20. During this period, more than one lakh devotees are expected to visit the mutt every day.

In addition to the festival requirements, water is essential for the daily needs of nearly 10,000 students who reside and study at Siddaganga Mutt, further compounding the crisis.

Government Assurance Remains Unfulfilled

Last year, KIADB officials mistakenly handed over the ₹70 lakh electricity bill for water pumping to the mutt, leading to public criticism. Following this, Industries Minister M.B. Patil had assured that the state government would clear the bill and ensure that Siddaganga Mutt faced no inconvenience.

However, despite this assurance, the bill remained unpaid for nearly a year. With no settlement made, BESCOM eventually disconnected the power supply to the Honnenahalli pumphouse.

KIADB Silent, Concerns Mount

Adding to the uncertainty, KIADB officials have reportedly been reluctant to provide clarity regarding the unpaid bill. When the issue surfaced last year, it caused considerable embarrassment to the state government, prompting the minister's public assurance.

With the promise yet to be fulfilled, fears of an impending water crisis at Siddaganga Mutt continue to grow, prompting calls for immediate government intervention to restore the water supply and prevent hardship for students, devotees, and residents.