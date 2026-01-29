Trump Administration Reportedly Ready To Lay Out Crypto Rules
President Trump's regulators reportedly said they were ready to lay out rules that would help foster the crypto industry's growth after legislation on the matter ran into an unexpected setback.
“In the long term, it's better to have legislation,” Securities and Exchange Chair Paul Atkins told The Wall Street Journal. He expects the legislation to pass this year, but added that“we can make do with our authority,” as per the report.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and SEC expect to sign a memorandum of understanding to formalize their cooperation.
