Letter To Editor: Kashmir's Legal Backbone Works Without Backing

In Srinagar, lawyers move through crowded courtrooms and busy bar rooms, carrying cases that protect everyone else. They argue, file, and draft with care, but few notice the uncertainty that shadows their work.

Unlike judges or court staff, most advocates earn no fixed income, receive no pensions, lack health coverage, and have no financial support for their families if something goes wrong.

Young lawyers face these challenges from day one, and first-generation advocates often struggle to keep their practice going while trying to make ends meet.

Some Indian states give stipends to junior advocates, offering a small cushion. Jammu and Kashmir offers nothing. Families live with risk while their lawyers fight cases that defend rights, enforce laws, and keep the justice system alive.

Lawyers hold seats in Parliament and state legislatures. They help craft laws, serve as ministers, and frame policies. Their presence grows, but their own welfare rarely enters legislative debate.

Bar Councils and Associations hold the mandate to speak up, but their engagement often fails to turn policy into action. The result leaves advocates vulnerable while courts rely on them to function.

Many experienced lawyers in Kashmir even work without chambers. They operate from cramped bar rooms, hallways, or even cars. Confidential conversations happen under uncomfortable conditions. Professional status suffers, and client confidence wavers.

These lapses affect every litigant and the quality of justice delivered.

The law recognizes the importance of advocate welfare. The Advocates Act empowers Bar Councils to set up welfare funds, while the Bar Council of India oversees legal education and welfare initiatives.

The Advocates' Welfare Fund Act offers financial aid to lawyers and their families. Implementation remains uneven, funding falls short, and procedural delays reduce the impact of these measures.

Kashmir needs a full framework for lawyer welfare.

Advocates deserve a minimum pension after years of practice, health coverage for themselves and their families, life and accident insurance, emergency relief funds, and proper chambers to work in.