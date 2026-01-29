J&K Eyes Green Growth

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

The Union Budget 2026 arrives at a pivotal moment for India, offering a chance to accelerate national growth while addressing the unique needs of regions like Jammu & Kashmir.

Set for presentation on February 1, this 88th fiscal blueprint comes at a time when India remains one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, projected to expand 6.5-6.8 percent in 2025-26 after a 7 percent jump last year.

These figures reflect a sustainable growth path underpinned by robust domestic demand, public investment, and structural reforms.

Budget 2026 presents an opportunity to transform these macroeconomic gains into tangible improvements on the ground, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir.

Infrastructure spending continues to be a key driver of economic momentum. Investments in roads, railways, energy, and digital connectivity can unlock new opportunities in a region long constrained by terrain and connectivity gaps.