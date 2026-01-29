Follow Traffic Rules Or Face Challans, Warns SSP Traffic

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)SSP Traffic Srinagar City, Ajaz Ahmed Bhat, on Thursday said challaning of traffic violators will continue until motorists show discipline and begin following traffic rules in letter and spirit.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a traffic awareness drive, the SSP said a rally was organized from Lal Chowk to Jahangir Chowk to sensitise people about the importance of traffic discipline. He said the city has been witnessing a large number of traffic violations, prompting an increase in challan numbers.

The SSP said that challan figures tend to come down automatically when people understand and follow traffic rules. He said due to recent snowfall, challan numbers had reduced, but with improvement in weather and traffic movement picking up, the number of challans has started increasing again.

The SSP said traffic police personnel are working with dedication on the ground and deserve appreciation for their efforts. He said criticizing traffic cops without reason is not in good taste. However, he added that in exceptional cases where a traffic cop fails to perform or acts improperly, people should bring such matters to the notice of the authorities for appropriate action.

According to KNT, he reiterated that the focus of the department remains on awareness, discipline and smooth regulation of traffic to ensure safety of commuters across Srinagar city.