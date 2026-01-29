Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:01 AM EST - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp: Announced it has joined the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries, Canada's leading national defence and security industry association, and is launching a FY2026 public-sector commercialization track designed to convert near-term government demand for post-quantum security into measurable deployments and recurring revenue over FY26. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp shares C are trading -$0.03 at $0.52.

