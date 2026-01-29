Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-29 03:11:48
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:06 PM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Provides a summary of property-wide mineral zonation at its Magno Project in the Cassiar Terrane of northwestern British Columbia. Integrated geological mapping, sampling, and geochemical analysis suggest a classic porphyry-related metal zoning pattern, supporting an intrusion-driven mineral system with stacked copper-gold, silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral targets. These results validate historical mineralization, expand the modern geochemical dataset, and strengthen Magno's evolving genetic model and drill-targeting framework. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading up $0.03 at $0.25.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN29012026000212011056ID1110670409



Baystreet.ca

