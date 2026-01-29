Delta Resources Options Delta-2 Project In Quebec To Troilus Mining Corp. - $8.25M And 1% NSR To Be Paid Over 3 Years If Option Fully Exercised
|Amount (C$)
|Form of Payment
|Within 2 Business Days of Effective Date
|$500,000
|Cash only
| Within 2 Business Days of Effective Date
On or before June 1, 2026
| $500,000
$750,000
| Cash and/or Shares
Cash and/or Shares
|On or before December 15, 2026
|$750,000
|Cash and/or Shares
|On or before June 1, 2027
|$750,000
|Cash and/or Shares
|On or before December 15, 2027
|$1,000,000
|Cash and/or Shares
|On or before June 1, 2028
|$2,000,000
|Cash and/or Shares
|On or before December 15, 2028
|$2,000,000
|Cash and/or Shares
|Total
|$8,250,000
Strategic Rationale
The Option Agreement provides Delta with significant non-dilutive upside through staged payments and retained royalty exposure, while allowing a well-capitalized and technically experienced operator to advance exploration on the Delta-2 Project.
About the Delta-2 Project
The Delta-2 Project is located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, an established mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, skilled labour availability, and strong community and government support for responsible mineral development.
Qualified Person
Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.
About Delta Resources Limited
Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, where it has discovered a large, near-surface gold deposit located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Eureka Gold Deposit extends 2.5 km in strike length, from surface to over 300 metres in depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 metres (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 metres), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres. Mineralization has been observed up to 600 metres vertical depth and remains open in all directions. The property covers 297 square kilometres containing multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation on strike with, and to the south of, the Eureka Gold Zone, many of which remain under-explored.
Shabaqua Target
Delta's initial phase of drilling at the Shabaqua Target demonstrates the potential for higher-grade gold mineralization beyond the currently defined Eureka footprint. Multiple higher-grade intervals were intersected in sulphide-rich chert and iron formation, including 4.25 g/t Au over 11.8 m in hole D1-25-150, 2.40 g/t Au over 4.30 m in D1-25-144 and 1.37 g/t Au over 10.50 m in D1-25-134. In addition, very broad intervals of low-grade, Eureka-style mineralization remain present in the sedimentary rocks, including hole D1-25-148, which returned 0.16 g/t Au over 132 metres.
Wedge Target
The Wedge Target lies about 4 km west of the Eureka Gold Deposit and 2 km west of the Shabaqua Target. Two holes located approximately 450 metres apart were completed at Wedge during the latest drill program. Assay results are expected to be released shortly, following final review and confirmation of QA/QC compliance.
We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.
For Further Information:
Frank Candido, Chairman
Tel: 514-969-5530
...
Ron Kopas, CEO (Interim)
...
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Delta Resources Limited
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment