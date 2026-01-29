Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gibson Ncube

2026-01-29 03:10:17
  • Senior Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
I hold a PhD in French from Stellenbosch University as well as a BA Hons French and Spanish and MPhil French both from the University of Zimbabwe. I have held the following fellowships: NRF Freestanding Postdoc (SA), African Humanities Postdoctoral Fellowship (American Council of Learned Societies), Iso Lomso Fellowship (Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study) and National Humanities Fellowship (North Carolina, USA). My research interests are in gender/queer studies, comparative literatures as well as cultural studies.

  • 2024–present Senior Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
  • –present Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
  • 2014 Stellenbosch University, PhD French
  • African Studies Association (UK)
  • African Studies Association (US)
  • African Studies Association of Africa
  • African Languages Association of Southern Africa
  • French Studies in Southern Africa
Mary Kingsley Zochonis Distinguished Lecturer (2021), Future Professors Programme (2023), NRF C1 Rating


