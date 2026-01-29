Gibson Ncube

I hold a PhD in French from Stellenbosch University as well as a BA Hons French and Spanish and MPhil French both from the University of Zimbabwe. I have held the following fellowships: NRF Freestanding Postdoc (SA), African Humanities Postdoctoral Fellowship (American Council of Learned Societies), Iso Lomso Fellowship (Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study) and National Humanities Fellowship (North Carolina, USA). My research interests are in gender/queer studies, comparative literatures as well as cultural studies.

