Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tesla Shifts From S And X To Optimus Robots

Tesla Shifts From S And X To Optimus Robots


2026-01-29 03:09:16

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Tesla is ending production of its Model S and Model X electric vehicles and will convert its California factory to produce Optimus humanoid robots, Azernews reports.

“It's time to retire the Model S and X programs with honor, as we shift toward a future focused on autonomy,” Elon Musk said during a conference call broadcast on Tesla's YouTube channel.

On January 22, speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Musk revealed that Tesla could begin selling Optimus humanoid robots to the public by the end of 2027. He added that the factory already has several robots performing simple tasks.

The Optimus robots are designed to handle repetitive or physically demanding tasks, from assembly line work to household chores. Musk envisions a future where these robots could significantly reduce labor shortages and transform industries, while Tesla's transition from luxury EVs to robotics represents a bold pivot from traditional automotive manufacturing to next-generation AI-driven technology.

MENAFN29012026000195011045ID1110670311



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search