Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 450 Buildings In Kyiv Remain Without Heating Mayor

2026-01-29 03:09:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"At present, 454 residential buildings in the capital are without heat. Most of them are in the Troieshchyna neighborhood. Today, over the course of the day, the first more than 100 buildings in Troieshchyna were reconnected to heating," he said.

Read also: 1,344 emergency response centers operate in Kyiv - State Emergency Service

Klitschko added that municipal services and energy workers continue efforts to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents' homes.

As many as 737 residential buildings in Kyiv were without heating as of January 28.

UkrinForm

