Trump Says Putin Agreed Not To Fire On Kyiv And Other Cities For A Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Trump made the statement during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, January 29, Ukrinform reports.

"Because of the cold, extreme cold – they have the same that we do – I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns for a week. It's not just like cold, it is extraordinary cold, record-setting cold [in Ukraine]. [...] I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and the various towns for a week, and he agreed to do that," Trump said.

He added that this was "very nice."

According to Trump, many people had advised him against calling Putin, convinced that the Kremlin leader would not agree to such a request.

"We are very happy he did it. On top of everything else, it's not what they [Ukrainians] need, missiles coming into their towns and cities," Trump said.

Trump also noted that Ukrainians had initially found it hard to believe this decision, but were very pleased with the outcome.

Temperatures in Ukraine are expected to drop to between minus 12 and minus 26 degrees Celsius over the weekend of January 31 and February 1.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine