Italy Boosts Ukraine's Heating Capacity With 78 Industrial Boilers For 10 Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development.

“We have received and distributed important assistance from Italy – 78 units of industrial boiler equipment with a total capacity of more than 112 MW,” Kuleba said.

The shipment includes modular and hot-water boilers with burners, components, and auxiliary systems.

The total weight of the shipment exceeds 208 tonnes. The estimated value of the assistance is €1.86 million.

According to Kuleba, this delivery is part of a broader support program.

The equipment can be used as a primary or backup source of heat for hospitals, schools, administrative buildings, critical infrastructure facilities, as well as within municipal boiler houses and district heating systems.

The boilers will be provided to communities in the Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the Government of Italy for its strategic decision to continue supporting Ukraine.

“We are already in talks about the next shipment – more than 300 units of equipment with a total capacity exceeding 800 MW. This is a systemic contribution to the resilience of Ukraine's heat and energy sector,” Kuleba noted.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa, for his personal involvement, consistent position, and prompt assistance.

Photo: Yuliia Ovsiannikova / Ukrinform