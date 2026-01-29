Azerbaijan's Airspace Will Not Be Used For Military Operations Against Iran - FM
The situation surrounding Iran was discussed during the telephone conversation.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that tensions in the region are
a concern and that Azerbaijan has always emphasized the need for
all parties to refrain from steps and rhetoric that could lead to
instability in and around Iran. It was noted that it is important
to resolve existing problems only through dialogue and diplomatic
means, in accordance with the norms and principles of international
law.
It was particularly emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan will never allow its airspace or territory to be used by any state to conduct military operations against neighboring Iran or any other country.
An exchange of views also took place on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest during the telephone conversation.
