Azerbaijan's Airspace Will Not Be Used For Military Operations Against Iran - FM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Republic of Azerbaijan will never allow its airspace or territory to be used by any state to conduct military operations against neighboring Iran or any other country, the Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijani MFA.

The situation surrounding Iran was discussed during the telephone conversation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that tensions in the region are a concern and that Azerbaijan has always emphasized the need for all parties to refrain from steps and rhetoric that could lead to instability in and around Iran. It was noted that it is important to resolve existing problems only through dialogue and diplomatic means, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.



It was particularly emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan will never allow its airspace or territory to be used by any state to conduct military operations against neighboring Iran or any other country.

An exchange of views also took place on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest during the telephone conversation.