Shining At 138Th Canton Fair Ruifiber Draw Global Attention
This phase 1 of the Canton Fair focused on the "Hardware" concept, closely linking with the interior decoration sector. The products exhibited by RUIFIBER are essential materials for achieving perfect interior walls:
High-Performance Joint Tape: Excellent tensile strength and good breathability ensure flat and strong wall joints, preventing cracks at the source.
High-Strength Corner Bead: Effectively protects vulnerable areas like door and window corners. Easy installation results in straight, sharp corner lines, significantly improving renovation quality and aesthetics.
Alkali-Resistant Fiberglass Tape and Mesh: Provide a comprehensive anti-crack solution for walls, enhancing impact resistance and durability. Ideal for ensuring long-term crack prevention on interior walls.
During the exhibition, RUIFIBER's booth was bustling with visitors. Buyers from Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, North America, and other regions, including home furnishing distributors, decoration engineering companies, and DIY chain retailers, showed strong interest in the products. Many buyers highly praised the ease of use and reliability of Ruibo's products after hands-on experience, leading to several preliminary purchase intentions on-site.
Our participation not only showcased the refined craftsmanship of Chinese manufacturing in the building materials sector but also allowed us to establish direct connections with many potential partners. The recognition from customers is highly encouraging and fuels our commitment to continuous innovation and deeper engagement in the international market."
This successful appearance at the first phase of the Canton Fair further strengthens RUIFIBER's brand influence in the international market, laying a solid foundation for future in-depth cooperation and market expansion.
