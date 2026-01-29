Exhibition Of Evil Premieres Exclusively On Versusmedia This Friday

Los Angeles, CA - January 29, 2026 - Independent streaming platform VersusMedia announces that the highly anticipated indie horror anthology Exhibition of Evil will debut exclusively on its service this Friday, January 30, 2026.

Six Cursed Artifacts Unveiled

Deep within the corridors of a private museum, a mysterious curator introduces six cursed artifacts, each anchoring its own chilling story. The anthology features segments directed by Jessica Hunt, Bhuna Baby, Jackson Batchelor, S.N. Sibley, Sam Mason Bell and Darren Ward, with additional writing contributions from India Kim. Drawing inspiration from classic horror anthologies while pushing the genre forward, the film invites viewers into a world where relics of the past carry deadly secrets.

Exclusive Release Details

Starting on January 30, Exhibition of Evil will be available both on demand and on the VersusMedia Live channel. For the first two weeks, the Live channel will run the film 24 hours a day, giving fans multiple ways to experience the anthology. After this exclusive period, the Live channel will return to its regular programming while the film remains available in the on demand library.

Quotes from VersusMedia

“This exclusive premiere reflects our commitment to independent filmmakers and horror fans,” said VersusMedia founder Ryan Vinson.“Exhibition of Evil represents everything we love about independent horror”.

About Trash Arts Productions

Portsmouth-based Trash Arts Productions is known for micro budget features and anthologies that push creative boundaries. Exhibition of Evil continues this legacy by bringing together a collective of filmmakers to tell distinct, yet connected, stories of terror.

About VersusMedia

VersusMedia is an independent streaming platform that curates films and series often overlooked by mainstream outlets. Through its combination of live channels and an expansive on demand library, the service offers audiences access to diverse, independent voices.

