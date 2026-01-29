MENAFN - GetNews)Most telehealth companies charge $15 to $30 extra each month for faster shipping. CoreAge Rx doesn't, and GLP-1 News Today just called that out in their 2026 rankings.

The site named CoreAge Rx“Best Tirzepatide Online” after reviewing more than a dozen platforms. One of the deciding factors? Free 2-day shipping comes standard with every prescription, whether you're getting tirzepatide for $149/month or semaglutide for $99/month.

“We kept seeing the same pattern,” said Jenny Thornton, editor at GLP-1 News Today.“Platforms advertise one price, then tack on shipping fees that add up to hundreds of dollars a year. CoreAge Rx builds it into the cost upfront. That matters when people are already spending a lot already”

The review breaks down what most companies charge for expedited delivery. Competitors often list shipping as a separate monthly fee, or they slow-walk standard delivery so customers feel pressured to upgrade. CoreAge Rx skips that approach entirely.

GLP-1 News Today tested the platform's ordering process and confirmed that prescriptions ship within two business days at no extra charge. The site's rankings factor in pricing transparency, medication quality from FDA-registered pharmacies, and physician credentials alongside convenience features like shipping.

According to the review, CoreAge Rx's pricing already undercuts most competitors by a significant margin. Adding free fast shipping makes the gap even wider. For someone on a year-long treatment plan, avoiding those monthly shipping fees saves another $180 to $360.

The recognition comes as more people look for affordable access to GLP-1 medications. Brand-name versions of tirzepatide run over $1,000 per month without insurance coverage. Compounded options through telehealth platforms have opened up treatment to people who'd otherwise be priced out.

CoreAge Rx uses FDA-registered 503B compounding pharmacies and connects patients with board-certified physicians who specialize in weight management. The platform has focused on keeping costs low without cutting corners on medical oversight or medication quality.

You can read the full GLP-1 News Today review at

About GLP-1 News Today

GLP-1 News Today provides research-backed information about GLP-1 medications including semaglutide and tirzepatide. The site reviews telehealth platforms, explains clinical trial results, and helps people make informed decisions about weight loss treatment. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the publication maintains editorial independence while disclosing affiliate relationships.