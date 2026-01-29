Red5 Taps Pubnub To Power The Next Era Of Real-Time Interactive Streaming

MENAFN - GetNews) Fully managed ultra-low-latency video meets real-time data, decision intelligence, and global reach to power next-gen interactive media, gaming, live shopping, telehealth, and more.

Red5, the leading provider of real-time streaming technology, today announced a deep technology integration with PubNub, the leader in real-time interactive applications. The joint solution focuses on Red5 Cloud, Red5's fully managed cloud-based streaming service. For customers requiring on-premise or self-managed deployments, Red5 Pro provides the same ultra-low latency architecture in server software form. Together with PubNub, Red5's real-time streaming solutions deliver sub-250 millisecond, ultra-low-latency live video with interactive features powered by the PubNub Platform-engineered for massive scale, global reach, and unmatched feature flexibility-plus built-in no-code decision intelligence to optimize personalization, engagement, retention, and monetization in real-time.

Key benefits of the combined solution include:



End-to-end interactivity – Build rich livestream experiences using Red5's TrueTime Solutions suite-mix multi-camera feeds, host watch parties, synchronize overlays and metadata, and layer in live polls, chat, leaderboards, and AR effects.

Built-in optimization – No-code decision intelligence continuously adapts user experiences in real time to maximize personalization, engagement, retention, and monetization.

Transparent, flexible pricing – Red5's tiered video plans and PubNub's MAU-only pricing with no per-minute streaming charges or forced bundles.

OEM-ready optimization – Embedded, no-code decision intelligence can be fully branded and integrated directly into customer applications and platforms, enabling turnkey in-platform optimization without additional infrastructure.

Proven low-latency performance – Sub-250 ms glass-to-glass video, Unlimited scalability – Autoscaling across multiple hyperscalers and private data centers to millions of concurrent users globally.

Red5 Cloud, the company's fully managed, ultra-low latency streaming platform now integrates with the PubNub Platform to provide real-time APIs for messaging, presence, and interactive features, plus embedded no-code decision intelligence for continuous optimization. This capability is OEM-ready, allowing Red5 to offer it under its own brand and give customers the ability to integrate it into their own platforms.







Backed by global infrastructure for predictable performance at scale, the combined stack delivers unmatched breadth-sub-250 millisecond live video, in-app messaging, synchronized metadata, and real-time audience engagement features powered by TrueTime Solutions, with support for WHIP, Zixi, SRT, RTMP, and more in a single OEM-ready solution. Red5 Cloud is a fully managed PaaS that delivers globally scalable, ultra-low-latency streaming with dedicated infrastructure for each customer, ensuring performance, security, and flexibility at any scale. For customers needing full control over infrastructure, Red5 Pro provides the same performance for on-premises deployments. Additional capabilities include scalable presence and serverless logic. The no-code optimization engine enables real-time experimentation and fine-tuned personalization to drive consumption, engagement, retention, and monetization.

Executive Quotes

“Developers tell us they need absolute control over latency, scale, and cost without compromising on interactivity, sub-250 millisecond live video, or security,” said Chris Allen, CEO & Co-Founder of Red5.“Partnering with PubNub lets us deliver on that promise by combining our ultra‐low‐latency, multicloud streaming platform with the world's most trusted real‐time data network. Together, we give customers confidence that their real-time experiences are delivered from infrastructure they can trust, anywhere in the world.”

“Live video pulls viewers into the moment, but without interactivity, it becomes a solitary experience. By integrating PubNub, Red5 Cloud can transform any live stream into a dynamic, shared experience that boosts engagement, drives conversions, and deepens brand connection,” said Todd Greene, CEO & Co-Founder of PubNub.“We're excited to support Red5 as they deliver the next generation of interactive streaming, making it simple for their customers to add secure, feature-rich interactivity alongside video at global scale.”

Industries Empowered



Media & Entertainment: Multi‐camera sports, fan polls, real‐time overlays.

Live Shopping & Social Commerce: Flash‐sale counters, shoppable overlays, instant reactions.

Telehealth: HIPAA‐compliant consults with secure device telemetry.

Education & Future of Work: Interactive classrooms and collaborative suites.

Church & Mission: Immersive worship and community engagement.

Social: Scalable fan communities with fine‐grained access control.

Intelligence & Surveillance: Real‐time situational and operational awareness for critical needs.

Online Auctions & Bidding: Live bidding with synchronized audio and video, real-time lot updates, and instant bid confirmations. Gaming: Ultra-low latency streams for interactive gameplay, in-game wagering, and real-time odds updates.

Availability

The joint solution is available today. Reference integrations, Terraform modules, and Helm charts are open‐sourced on GitHub. Customers can also purchase Red5 and PubNub via AWS Marketplace for streamlined procurement.

Next Steps

Learn more and get started at

About Red5

From its open-source roots in 2005 to its current comprehensive streaming ecosystem, Red5 delivers enterprise-grade interactive streaming with scalable WebRTC solutions achieving sub-250 millisecond latency across millions of concurrent users. With proven real-time streaming technology serving industries including sports, gaming, betting, surveillance, education, and live entertainment, Red5 enables workstreams that drive true audience engagement and interaction. The Red5 platform includes the open-source Red5 server, Red5 Pro server software, Red5 Cloud, and TrueTime Solutions. Red5 is committed to providing the software and tools that transform how people connect and interact when milliseconds matter most.

Learn more at Red5.

About PubNub

PubNub is the world's leading real-time communication platform, powering interactive experiences across gaming, healthcare, education, retail, and media. PubNub enables developers to build applications with sub-100ms latency, 99.999% reliability, enterprise-grade security, and global scale. Founded in 2010, over 2000 companies including DAZN, Live Nation, LiveLike, and Amagi rely on PubNub to deliver a comprehensive set of core building blocks to easily build live experiences that are secure, scalable, compliant, and engaging.

Learn more at .