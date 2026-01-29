Osiris Capital/Debono Financial Insurance Services Announces Investor Education Initiative Focused On Long-Term Financial Understanding

MENAFN - GetNews)Osiris Capital, operating collaboratively with DeBono Financial Insurance Services, announced the launch of an expanded investor education initiative designed to promote long-term financial understanding and public awareness of how the financial services industry functions across multiple market cycles. The announcement reflects the firm's continued emphasis on financial literacy and its role in supporting informed decision-making within regulated financial environments amid evolving market conditions.







The initiative is designed to provide educational context around conservative portfolio oversight, market risk awareness, and long-term planning considerations. Drawing on decades of experience across established financial institutions, Osiris Capital stated that the program is intended to support clearer communication around financial concepts rather than promote specific strategies, products, or outcomes.

“Investor confidence often begins with understanding how financial systems function over time,” said Michael Horaney, Managing Partner at Osiris Capital.“This initiative is intended to share perspective and historical context that can help individuals better navigate long-term financial planning without reference to short-term market activity or performance expectations.”

Based in Chino Valley, Arizona, DeBono Financial Insurance Services has operated within the financial services industry for nearly four decades, supporting clients through multiple economic cycles. According to the company, the newly announced initiative aligns with its ongoing participation in industry education efforts and its commitment to transparency in financial discussions.

Michael Horaney brings 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, having held senior and advisory roles within nationally recognized firms. His professional background includes experience in portfolio oversight, investor communications, and financial education, with formal training through established industry organizations, including the Options Institute and the Chicago Board Options Exchange. Throughout his career, he has emphasized the importance of transparency, suitability discussions, and investor understanding within regulated frameworks.

As part of the program, Osiris Capital plans to support educational content and public-facing discussions addressing topics such as behavioral finance, retirement readiness, and the psychological aspects of financial decision-making. One anticipated component includes participation in an educational and marketing event associated with a documentary-style project currently titled“Psychology of Retirement.” Additional details regarding timing and format are expected to be released separately.

The company emphasized that the announcement does not represent a change in services, forecasts, or investment positioning. Osiris Capital and DeBono Financial Insurance Services do not issue public investment advice, performance projections, or guarantees, and the initiative is not intended to influence individual investment decisions.

Instead, the effort reflects a broader industry focus on education as a foundation for long-term planning conversations. By contributing historical perspective and professional context, the firm aims to support more informed engagement with financial topics that affect individuals and families over extended time horizons.

Further announcements related to educational materials, participation details, or scheduled events will be shared as information becomes available.

About Osiris Capital/DeBono Financial Insurance Services

Osiris Capital in collaboration/association with DeBono Financial Insurance Services, is a Chino Valley and Phoenix, Arizona–based financial services firm serving clients nationwide. The firm focuses on insurance and financial, estate planning services with an emphasis on education, risk awareness, and long-term financial understanding. DeBono Financial Insurance Services participates in industry discussions related to retirement planning, portfolio oversight, and financial literacy.











