Renown Author Nataly Restokian Announces Release Of Her Latest Novel “Her Masks & His Truth” Based On A True Story

MENAFN - GetNews)



This novel is a story about how one can be confused by traditions and religious rituals that contradict the absolute truth.

Quebec, Canada - January 29, 2025 - Out of the thousands of books published each year, only a handful can tackle issues of love and religion and how they intertwine. Nataly Restokian, fresh off the hugely successful launch of her last book“Masks”, once again proves that she is a master wordsmith with the release of Her Masks & His Truth.

The story opens with the main character, Anna and her unexpected encounter that turns her world upside down. As fate would have it, she meets a stranger who happens to be a powerful influencer and celebrity, and against whom she has long held a sense of resentment.

But Anna cannot resist her curiosity, and her desire to learn more about the stranger compels her to welcome him into her life, even though this could make her the target of judgmental individuals and cause disputes.

Her boldness, which led her to get married with Joe and give up her successful career as a public figure in Lebanon and the Arab world, appears to be a recurring theme; but this time she surrenders herself to the stranger and starts loving him with all her heart, soul, and mind, even though she thought she had hated him her entire life.

Without hesitation, she decides to become a bride for the third time. As the price to be with the stranger, she must let go of her identity, including her new, self-made career as an award-winning author and life coach in North America.

Courageous but arrogant, Anna bends the knee in front of the love she finds in him, standing alone against everyone around her, including Joe, her loving husband. Anna puts on the armor of righteousness and walks to the battlefield for irreplaceable love.

Is He worth the fight?

Anna now faces a new reality of being rejected by her previous inner circle. Her husband actually hopes this is another new phase in her life and will resolve itself with time. One of the messages here is that the ultimate decision that each person has to make is not to be destroyed by the evil in the world despite all of the mockery and contempt.

About The Author:

Rated among the top 15 life and wellness coaches in Quebec, Canada, by Influence Digest in 2021, Nataly Restokian is the award-winning author of Masks and is working on her third novel.

She has over two decades of professional expertise in journalism and television and has established herself as an actress and host of live television programs in Lebanon and the Arab world.

Restokian, born and raised in Lebanon, is the granddaughter of Armenian genocide survivors.

In 2008, she made a pivotal decision to begin a new chapter in her life, prioritizing her love life with her husband over her successful career in television and media. Currently, she lives in Quebec, Canada.

She had been an active member of the Laval Achievers Toastmasters Club, a division of the renowned Toastmasters International organization.

Since 2018, she has been a professional Quebec Writers' Federation member. Restokian actively participates in Canada's short literary contests, serving as a judge.

She is an ardent advocate for the war trauma survivors of Armenia and Artsakh, standing in steadfast solidarity.

October 2021 marked a significant milestone in Nataly's life as she embraced Christianity. Since then, she has embarked on a dedicated journey of scriptural studies under the guidance of renowned theologians, a testament to her deep spiritual connection and unwavering dedication.

In 2022, she began her prison ministry, collaborating with Prison Fellowship Canada.

Today, Nataly Restokian is a passionate public speaker and fervent Christian activist. Her actions and voice are defined by a steadfast and persevering commitment to her sole Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In 2023, she launched her ministry to reach communities in the Arab Muslim world.

For complete information, visit:

Follow on Social Media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, and Telegram: @Nataly Restokian





