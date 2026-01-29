“Building The Future Together: China-Europe Youth Exchange And Dialogue” Held In Brussels

MENAFN - GetNews) On January 28 (local time),“Building the Future Together: China-Europe Youth Exchange and Dialogue” was held at the headquarters of Euronews in Brussels, Belgium.







Representatives from European Commission, European Parliament, Missions of China, the United Kingdom, Ireland and other countries to the EU, as well as United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization attended the event. Centering on the theme of scientific and technological innovation and youth entrepreneurship, the event invited leaders from European Confederation of Independent Trade Unions Youth, Young European Leadership, China Chamber of Commerce to the EU, Unitree Robotics to conduct in-depth dialogues on topics including new productive forces, digital economy, embodied intelligence, industrial synergy and youth entrepreneurship.

During the open discussion, participants unanimously agreed that the rapid expansion of high-tech industries will stimulate advanced manufacturing, spur new forms of consumption, and unlock fresh business models, opening even wider horizons for young innovators and entrepreneurs in both China and Europe. China-EU cooperation needs to make joint efforts in policy guidance, financial support, market access mechanisms, and talent exchanges, integrating the green industry ecosystem. By drawing on complementary strengths and the principle of mutual benefit, the two sides can table solutions that are rational, trust-based and fully actionable.

This event was co-hosted by China Intercontinental Communication Center and Euronews. The discussions will be edited into a special programme and aired simultaneously across Euronews' 11 language services-English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, Hungarian, Russian, Greek and Persian, aiming to build a platform for dialogue and exchange between Chinese and European youth, and to promote mutual learning and win-win cooperation.