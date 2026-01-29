MENAFN - GetNews)



"A high-fidelity screenshot of the Hygrounds homepage displaying a modern, dark-themed user interface. The central focus is the "Find the Best Hytale Servers" heading, accompanied by diverse category tags (Survival, RPG, Creative) and a prominent "Sort by: Random (Fair)" filter designed to ensure equitable server discovery."Hygrounds has launched a revolutionary discovery platform for the Hytale community, featuring the industry's first "Fair Ranking" system. By utilizing a daily randomized algorithm and merit-based weighting, Hygrounds eliminates "pay-to-win" directory models, ensuring that all Hytale servers-regardless of budget-receive equal visibility based on uptime, player engagement, and community quality.

As the Hytale community expands during its highly anticipated early access phase, the search for high-quality Hytale servers has become increasingly difficult for players. Today, Hygrounds announced the launch of a revolutionary discovery platform designed to end "pay-to-win" listings and provide a level playing field for all Hytale servers.

By moving away from traditional models where top-tier visibility is sold to the highest bidder, Hygrounds has established a "Fair Ranking" system. This algorithm ensures that every community, from massive networks to independent passion projects, has an equal opportunity to be the #1 ranked destination for players looking for Hytale servers.

"We realized that the best Hytale servers aren't always the ones with the biggest budgets," said the Founder of Hygrounds. "Our platform ensures that when a player searches for Hytale servers, they are presented with a diverse, fresh, and high-performing list of Hytale servers to join based on actual quality and uptime."

Semantic Depth and Diverse Gameplay

To provide a comprehensive directory, Hygrounds categorizes the most popular gameplay styles to help players find exactly what they need. The platform offers dedicated sections for:



Hytale SMP Servers: For those seeking survival multi-player experiences.

Hytale RPG & Adventure Worlds: For players focused on lore and questing.

Creative & Building Servers: For the architects of Orbis. Competitive Mini-games: For fast-paced action and community challenges.



How the Fair Ranking System Works

The Hygrounds engine refreshes the default list of Hytale servers every 24 hours at midnight CET. While the rotation is randomized to ensure fair exposure, servers can improve their "discovery weight" through non-monetary factors:



Verified Uptime: Only active, lag-free Hytale servers are displayed to players.

Rich Metadata: Rewarding server owners who provide detailed descriptions, custom logos, and high-quality banners for their Hytale servers.

Community Links: Integration with Discord and official websites to verify community legitimacy. Plugin integration: Integration with the Hytale server plugin "Status Server"



About Hygrounds

Hygrounds is the premier authority for the modern Hytale servers ecosystem. By prioritizing transparency and fair discovery, Hygrounds is building a more sustainable future for server owners and players alike.

Visit to explore the most diverse list of Hytale servers available today.