Shaqeem Akbar-Downey Champions Youth Sports As A Pathway To Opportunity

Shaqeem Akbar-Downey, a marketing and advertising management professional based in Toronto, is raising awareness about the critical role youth sports play in building discipline, confidence, and long-term opportunity for young people.

Drawing on his upbringing and ongoing volunteer work, Akbar-Downey is advocating for stronger support for youth basketball and football training programs, particularly in underserved communities across Toronto and beyond.

“Sports gave me structure when I needed it most,” said Akbar-Downey.“They taught me how to show up, stay focused, and keep pushing even when things weren't easy.”

Why Youth Sports Matter More Than Ever

Research consistently shows that youth participation in organized sports has long-term benefits beyond athletics. Studies indicate that students involved in sports are more likely to graduate from high school, develop leadership skills, and maintain higher self-confidence. Youth sports participation has also been linked to improved mental health outcomes and lower rates of risky behavior.

However, access remains uneven. Many local programs face challenges such as limited funding, insufficient equipment, and a shortage of trained coaches. As a result, young athletes in certain neighborhoods miss opportunities that could positively shape their future.

“All kids deserve a fair chance to develop their talent,” Akbar-Downey said.“Not just the ones who already have resources.”

From Competitive Sports to Professional Leadership

Akbar-Downey grew up playing basketball and football, traveling across cities and provinces to compete. Those early experiences shaped his work ethic and leadership style, which later carried into his professional career.

“Sports taught me consistency,” he explained.“That mindset stays with you. You prepare, you execute, and you learn from the outcome.”

Today, Akbar-Downey works in marketing and advertising management, partnering with major used car dealerships to run data-driven campaigns that generate qualified leads and measurable results. While his professional focus is business, his commitment to community involvement remains strong.

“I don't separate business from responsibility,” he added.“Success means helping others move forward, too.”

Advocating for Action at the Local Level

Rather than focusing on large-scale policy changes, Akbar-Downey emphasizes the power of individual and community-level action. He believes meaningful impact often starts with simple, consistent involvement.

“You don't need a big platform to help,” he said.“Sometimes it's about being present-coaching, mentoring, or just encouraging a kid who needs support.”

He encourages Toronto residents and community members to volunteer with local sports programs, donate equipment, attend youth games, or mentor young athletes. Small efforts, he believes, can create lasting change.

A Call to Action

Akbar-Downey urges parents, professionals, and former athletes to identify ways to support youth sports in their communities. By investing time, resources, or encouragement, individuals can help create environments where young people can thrive.

“When kids feel supported, they aim higher,” he said.“That belief can change the direction of their lives.”

About Shaqeem Akbar-Downey

Shaqeem Akbar-Downey is a Toronto-based marketing and advertising management professional, widely recognized for his strategic leadership. He partners with major used-car dealerships to design and execute results-driven initiatives that elevate brand reputation, strengthen customer engagement, and drive measurable business growth.

Rooted in years of competitive sports and supported by formal education in culinary arts and business management, Akbar-Downey brings a unique blend of creativity, discipline, and practical business expertise to his work. His athletic background continues to shape his mindset-focused, resilient, and committed to excellence in every setting.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Akbar-Downey is deeply dedicated to giving back. He remains actively involved in youth basketball and football training programs and consistently volunteers his time to support young athletes-particularly those from the same communities that helped shape his life.