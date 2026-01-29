Police Identify Ajit Pawar's Body With Wristwatch, Special Seat After Deadly Crash

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As the death of Ajit Pawar in a deadly plane crash left the nation shocked, new details have emerged around the tragic incident, including how bodies were identified.

The Deputy Maharashtra CM was among five onboard who were killed instantly when their chartered Learjet aircraft landed at Pune's Baramati airport during the morning hours of Wednesday, January 28.

After pilots attempted to land after hovering in the air for 30 minutes, the aircraft crashed and was left completely gutted, erupting into a ball of flames. The severity of the impact left the bodies completely unrecognisable.

According to local media outlets, it was his watch that he always had on his wrist that helped identify Pawar. A police official speaking to Times of India said the personnel at the site of the crash were familiar with the wristwatch along with a special seat that he always chose while flying.

"After studying the position of the body where it was found after the crash, our team confirmed that it was Ajit Pawar's body. We have taken samples of his body for the DNA test," said police superintendent, Pune Rural, Sandeep Singh Gill.

The politician was travelling with his personal security officer, attendant and two pilots. None of them survived the crash.

Although initial claims pointed towards low visibility, investigations are still underway to determine what led to the crash of the aircraft which had begun its journey from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and forensic teams reached the crash site in Baramati to investigate the plane crash on Thursday morning, the same day when his last rites were carried out. NDRF personnel and the Maharashtra DGP were also present at the site for the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Pune Rural Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the crash and have initiated further investigation.

Pawar's funeral and last rites were carried out today, with the longest-serving deputy chief minister of the state being given full state honours. Maharashtra has announced three days of mourning after his tragic demise.



