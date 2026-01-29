Topgolf To Open On Abu Dhabi's Yas Island By 2026 As Construction Reaches 28%

PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Jan 2026, 3:29 PM



By: Haneen Dajani



Abu Dhabi's Yas Island is set to get a second major golf entertainment attraction, with Miral announcing that Topgolf is under construction and on track for completion in 2026.

Work on the project has already reached 28 per cent completion, Miral said on Wednesday, confirming that the venue will be developed in partnership with Viya, the authorised franchise partner of Topgolf in the UAE.

The Yas Island venue will be the second Topgolf location in the country, following the success of Topgolf Dubai, adding to a growing list of large-scale leisure and entertainment projects on the island.

Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will feature a multi-tier driving range and entertainment complex spanning around 6,500 square metres of gross floor area, alongside a 19,000-square-metre outfield driving range.

The facility will be equipped with TopTracer ball-tracking technology, allowing players to track shots and compete through interactive games. The venue will include 82 climate-controlled hitting bays, eight of which will be VIP bays, designed to cater to both experienced golfers and first-time players.

Miral said the project aligns with its strategy to further strengthen Yas Island's position as a global entertainment destination.“We are excited to announce the development of Topgolf on Yas Island,” said Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, adding that the attraction is designed to appeal to visitors of all skill levels.

Beyond golf, the development will house a three-level entertainment complex. The ground floor will include a VR hitting bay, direct access to practice and training areas, lounge spaces, an event lawn and a dedicated pro shop for golf equipment. Upper levels will feature multiple dining options, including a sports lounge and a sky lounge with outdoor terrace areas, as well as an arcade zone and a flexible event space that can be adapted for corporate and social events.

Viya said the Yas Island project builds on the performance of its Dubai venue, which opened five years ago.“Since opening, Topgolf Dubai has welcomed more than 2.7 million guests and delivered over 85 million swings,” said Christopher May, Chief Executive Officer at Viya.“Topgolf Yas Island marks our next phase of growth in the UAE.”

The addition of Topgolf further expands Abu Dhabi's sports and leisure offering, particularly on Yas Island, which already hosts attractions such as Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, CLYMB, and Yas Marina. It will also complement the island's existing golf facilities, including Yas Links Abu Dhabi and Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, reinforcing Yas Island's position as a hub for both professional golf and casual sports entertainment.



