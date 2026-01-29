Dubai RTA Sets Rules For Installing Parking Shades In Residential Areas

The launch of this service responds to residents' needs and aims to improve the quality of life and preserve Dubai's aesthetic appearance

PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Jan 2026, 3:40 PM



By: Ajanta Paul



Share:







Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched a permit system for installing parking shades in residential areas, applicable to designated and reserved parking spaces.

The RTA has set certain requirements, standards, and technical criteria for residents to install these canopies to ensure traffic safety and to preserve the appearance of Dubai.

Recommended For You

Dubai has set seven main requirements, standards, and technical criteria, along with standardised specifications for shape, materials, and colours, to obtain a permit to install canopies for outdoor vehicle parking spaces.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Must not affect the continuity of pedestrian movement or soft mobility paths.Must not compromise road safety or disrupt the smooth flow of traffic.Must not obstruct traffic signs or road markings.

Must not impact infrastructure or utility lines located beneath pavements or parking areas.Must comply with RTA-approved design, material, and colour standards. The canopy cover should be in desert colours, while the structure should be made of mild steel, aluminium, or powder-coated in light beige, to ensure structural safety and maintain the city's general appearance.

Installation must be temporary in nature. The authority said that the depth of the canopy's foundation should not exceed 0.7 meters, provided that the canopy is stable and can withstand weather fluctuations.Shades must be removable upon request by any service entity for:

- Development projects

- Maintenance works

- Emergency situations

During installation, residents must comply with standards applied across Dubai.

The launch of this service responds to residents' needs and aims to improve the quality of life and preserve Dubai's aesthetic appearance.

The move comes after feedback from residents through customer councils and field visits, especially amid the rise in summer temperatures and the increasing number of vehicles in residential units.

The "permit to install parking shades in residential neighbourhoods" will apply to designated, properly reserved parking spaces and will be processed through contracting companies, the RTA stated.



From vehicle ban to fare hike: 10 UAE traffic laws, changes that residents must know

Dubai: Major RTA road projects reduce traffic, add hundreds of parking spaces Dubai: Taking the bus? Nearly 900 shelters now air-conditioned to help residents beat heat

ALSO READ