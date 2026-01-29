Lebron In Tears During Rout In Possible Cleveland Farewell

MENAFN - Jordan Times) WASHINGTON - LeBron James was in tears over a video tribute to his legendary career on Thursday, when his Los Angeles Lakers were routed 129-99 by host Cleveland in what might be the superstar's last NBA game in his hometown.

"I haven't made a decision on the future but it very well could be," James said after the Lakers' most lopsided loss of the season.

"It means a little bit more for me personally because I grew up 35 minutes south of here."

NBA all-time scoring leader James, who sparked his hometown Cavaliers to their only NBA title in 2016, has not committed to play beyond this season, his record 23rd NBA campaign. "I don't know what the future holds," James said. "Just trying to live in the moment, not take for granted the opportunity and be present."

The 41-year-old playmaker, a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, scored 11 points, passed off five assists, grabbed three rounds and made a steal for the Lakers.

"I hate the way we played tonight but that happens in the NBA," James said.

James was cheered by a sellout crowd when introduced in the starting lineup and he used a towel to wipe tears from his eyes as fans gave him a standing ovation during a special "welcome home" videoboard display.

"Definitely got to me a little bit for sure," James said. "I don't know what the future holds for me, so I'm just trying to live in the moment. I don't know if it's my last game here or not.

"Lot of memories here. Lot of history. Just super grateful and thankful for the time. Looking up in the rafters and seeing our championship banner, of course there was a lot of reflecting."

James said he doesn't see this season as his NBA farewell tour.

"I've never even thought to the point of a farewell tour or whatever the case may be because I haven't had that conversation with myself and my family on when is it over," he said.

Donovan Mitchell, whose 25 points led Cleveland, understood that even with the Cavaliers (29-20) win streak at five games, this night belonged to James and his legacy of making Cleveland a champion after 52 years of failure in major US sports leagues.

"He has laid the foundation," Mitchell said. "He has done a lot for the city being from here. We want to replicate that. "He deserves the energy he has got here. First time they have done it in 50-some years. We're trying to do it differently. At the end of the day, we're trying to find ways to go out there and bring the city another championship." Luka Doncic had a game-high 29 points for the Lakers (28-18), who also had eight points from Bronny James, LeBron's son.

"It was pretty cool just sitting over there and watching him," James said. "My mom was here watching her son and her grandson. I don't even know how to wrap that all in my brain. It's so weird and so cool and so surreal." Lakers lacked 'juice'

James, who fell to 9-4 as a visiting player in Cleveland, had averaged 28 points a game in 24 prior contests against the Cavs, who outscored the Lakers 42-22 in the third quarter for a 99-77 lead, hitting 7-of-11 shots from three-point range and 17-of-25 overall in the period.

"We got outplayed. I got outcoached," Lakers coach JJ Redick said. "We just didn't look like we had all our juice." The Cavs were without reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley due to a left calf strain.

In other games, Victor Wembanyama had game highs of 28 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots to spark San Antonio's 111-99 triumph at Houston.

Paolo Banchero delivered 31 points for Orlando in a 133-124 victory at Miami while New York's Mikal Bridges scored 30 in a 119-92 victory at Toronto and Julius Randle scored 31 in Minnesota's 118-105 victory at Dallas.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points to lead Golden State's 140-124 victory at Utah.