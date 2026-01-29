Eurostoxx Signal Today 29/1:Euro STOXX 50 Slumps Led

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The Euro STOKX 50 is experiencing significant downward pressure during the session on Wednesday, as it pulls back from a recent all-time high STOXX 50

The Euro STOXX 50 is experiencing significant downward pressure during the session on Wednesday, retreating from its recent all-time high, mainly because the move is a stark sign of divergence in sector performance. This is a market that is still firmly strong, but has a lot of noise going on under the surface.

A massive sell-off in the luxury sector led by LVMH, which lost 7% on disappointing earnings results and a cautious 2026 outlook, is currently overpowering a record-breaking rally in the tech sector. ASML surged to new highs following robust Q4 orders, but the broader sentiment remains somewhat weighed down by weak dollar concerns flagged by ECB policymakers and persistent foreign investor outflows Support and Technical Outlook

The immediate support would be found at 5,900, but I think critical support is a little closer to 5,825. This is also where we see the 50-day EMA hanging out, so it would hold up the overall index and trend. Think of it as a bit of a trendline in the market at the moment.

To the upside, if we can break above 6,080, then I think you've got a shot at this market really taking off to the upside. I do believe that the bullish pressure continues, but I also recognize that there is a lot of choppiness out there that we're going to have to deal with not only in the Euro STOXX 50, but multiple other assets as well. That being said, I have no interest in shorting this index but recognize that we may be in for a rocky few weeks as we try to reassert the uptrend here.

