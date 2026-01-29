403
EUR/USD Forex Signal 29/01: Bullish Trend Intact (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR /USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.2100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1800. Add a stop-loss at 1.2100.
Meanwhile, the European Union will publish some key data in the morning session. The bloc will publish the latest consumer and business confidence reports.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has been in a strong uptrend in the past few months, moving to a high of 1.2085, its highest level in years. It has jumped from a low of 1.1600 in 2025 to a high of 1.2080.The pair moved above the key resistance level at 1.1920, its highest level on September 17. It also rose above the important resistance level at 1.1805, the upper side of the ascending triangle pattern.The pair remains above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued rising.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the important resistance level at 1.2150. A drop below the important support level at 1.1800 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here is our list of the best Forex brokers in the world worth reviewing.
