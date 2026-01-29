Gold Monthly Forecast: Gold Forecast For February 2026
- While silver has been taking most of the headlines, it is worth noting that during the month of January we saw gold piercing the crucial $5,000 level, an area that I thought it would be months before we took out.
Again, silver has been the big headline across the world at the moment, but over the longer-term gold has proven itself to be much more reliable than silver and I think that is probably part of what will keep this market somewhat supported. The simple fact that it has not gone parabolic or dangerously overbought. Over the longer term, I think we probably have much further to go, but in the short term I look at pullbacks as potential buying opportunities with an eye on the $4,800 level as an area of extreme value if we do in fact see it sometime during the month of February. Anything below there would kick off a much deeper correction, but right now I just do not have that as the most likely outcomes. I think most pullbacks will be rather shallow and traders will almost certainly take advantage of them as soon as they get the opportunity.
