Foodwatch Files Tainted Baby Formula Complaint Involving Nestlé

Foodwatch Files Tainted Baby Formula Complaint Involving Nestlé
The NGO is joining forces with eight families of nine children who have fallen ill,“scattered all over France”, said Foodwatch lawyer François Lafforgue. It is calling for investigations into the companies involved in the mass recall of infant milks initiated in December, due to the presence of cereulide, a toxin caused by bacteria, in some batches.
“The facts are particularly serious” and“affect babies under the age of six months” and even“premature babies”, explained Ingrid Kragl, Director of Information and Investigations.
“We're dealing with repeat offenders”, said Managing Director Karine Jacquemart, pointing out that this is“the third time we've brought a complaint against Nestlé”.
This follows the Buitoni contaminated pizza scandal in 2022 and that of illegally filtered water, in particular Perrier,“because we had to wait until dozens of children were ill and the authorities were carrying out investigations”, said Jacquemart, also pointing to a salmonella episode at Ferrero.
The NGO hopes that the public health division of the Paris court take up the case, to“determine who is responsible for eight offences”, said Lafforgue. Foodwatch added that it had contacted the public prosecutor's offices in Bordeaux and Angers, where two criminal proceedings had been opened following the suspicious deaths of infants.More More Nestlé faces criminal investigation in Bordeaux after baby death
This content was published on Jan 23, 2026 Following the death of a newborn baby who had consumed a Nestlé infant formula, the public prosecutor's office in Bordeaux has opened a criminal investigation.Read more: Nestlé faces criminal investigation in Bordeaux after baby
