AYUSHEXCIL Signs Mou With Zepto For Online Access Of Ayush Products

MENAFN - KNN India)Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) and quick commerce firm Zepto have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate online access of Ayush medicines and wellness products across India.

The collaboration aims to improve digital discovery while ensuring quality compliance and consumer trust in traditional healthcare products.

In his video address on the occasion, Union Minister of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said that innovation-led Indian startups are playing a key role in improving last-mile access to trusted wellness products.

He noted that partnerships with established digital platforms demonstrate how technology can be leveraged responsibly to connect traditional Ayush systems with modern distribution channels at scale.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, and was executed by AYUSHEXCIL Chairman Anurag Sharma and Zepto Co-Founder and CEO Kaivalya Vohra.

Anurag Sharma stated that the partnership establishes a structured digital pathway for Ayush manufacturers, particularly MSMEs, to reach wider consumer markets. He said AYUSHEXCIL will identify and recommend eligible manufacturers that meet prescribed quality and regulatory requirements.

Kaivalya Vohra said that Zepto will host a dedicated Ayush storefront on its platform to enable consumers to discover verified products with greater clarity and confidence. He added that the focus will be on transparent sourcing, regulatory compliance, and a seamless digital experience.

Under the MoU, AYUSHEXCIL will recommend eligible manufacturers and review educational content for regulatory compliance, while Zepto will support product discovery through a dedicated Ayush storefront. The collaboration also includes joint consumer awareness initiatives and promotion of recognised quality standards, including the Ayush Quality Mark.

The initiative is expected to expand digital market access for Ayush entrepreneurs while ensuring nationwide availability of quality-assured products.

It supports the Ministry of Ayush's objective of strengthening the Ayush sector and aligns with the Government's broader focus on Digital India, Ease of Doing Business, and Make in India.

AYUSHEXCIL, established by the Ministry of Ayush with support from the Ministry of Commerce, was launched at the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in April 2022. The council oversees exports of products from Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Unani systems and addresses trade-related issues in these sectors.

(KNN Bureau)

