Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Expands Advisory And Leadership Teams, And Releases Corporate Budget For 2026
Following a recent federal investment, Trilogy Metals is strengthening both the company's advisory and leadership teams to drive project execution
The company shared the 2026 program and budget for Ambler Metals LLC, its joint venture with South32 Limited, as well as the corporate budget for the year
It also gave some insights into the 2026 work program for the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska, which includes mine permitting, exploration, drilling, and advancing both the technical and organizational foundations needed for future development of critical minerals
Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ), a mine development and exploration company, recently received an investment from the US federal government to advance both the exploration and development of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in the northwestern part of Alaska. These projects are held by Ambler Metals LLC, which is Trilogy's 50/50 joint venture with South32 Limited.
Thanks to the investment, the company is strengthening both the advisory team and the leadership team to drive project execution and deliver more long-term value to...
