Miningnewsbreaks Search Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: SMY) (OTC: SHCMF) Leveraging Leadership Team As Central Driver Of Progress

Search Minerals (TSX.V: SMY) (OTC: SHCMF) has built its growth strategy around the principles that successful critical minerals development depends not only on geology and technology but also on leadership capable of navigating multifaceted complexities. The company is“supported by a leadership team whose experience spans mineral exploration, mine development, processing innovation and regulatory engagement,” reads a recent article.“A Canada-based mineral exploration and development company, Search Minerals is focused on advancing rare earth element resources in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's flagship Critical Rare Earth District includes the Foxtrot and Deep Fox deposits, which are being developed using a proprietary direct extraction process designed to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. As Search Minerals progresses toward potential development, the depth of its management and board experience plays a central role in shaping its technical direction and long-term strategy.”

Search Minerals is focused on exploring for and developing critical rare earth elements (“CREE”) as well as transition metals zirconium (“Zr”) and hafnium (“Hf”) within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of South-East Labrador. The company controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other CREE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64-kilometre-long belt forming a CREE District in Labrador. Search Minerals also controls additional CREE assets in the Red Wine CREE District of central Labrador. These include: the drill ready Two Tom Lake CREE-Be-Nb deposit, the Mann #1 CREE-Nb-Be prospect and Merlot CREE Prospect.

