China Calls For Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) China had called on all parties, Israel in particular, to fully comply with the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

"More than three months have passed since the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza was reached. However, military strikes are still ongoing, and civilian casualties continue to rise," China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong said during an open debate of the UN Security Council on the Middle East.

China urges Israel to fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law, open all border crossings, lift the restrictions on humanitarian access, and cease its suppression of humanitarian agencies, he said.

Fu Cong also affirmed that "China will continue to support Palestine's leading role in post-conflict governance in Gaza," warning that the situation in the West Bank remains tense as Israel continues to expand settlements and condone settler violence, stressing that Israel should immediately halt settlement activities and curb Israeli settler violence.

Meanwhile, he expressed China's grave concern over Israel's forcibly demolishing compound of the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem.