Minister Of Labour Chairs Workforce Planning Committee Meeting
The meeting examined the advancement of strategic initiatives and national programmes designed to strengthen the capabilities of Qatari talent, expand national workforce participation in the private sector, and attract highly skilled expatriate professionals in alignment with evolving labour market demands and long-term economic priorities.
Discussions underscored the Committee's commitment to fostering a competitive, resilient and sustainable labour market, consistent with the objectives of the National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce and Qatar's Third National Development Strategy.
