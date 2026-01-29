Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shop For QR300 And Stand A Chance To Win A GWM Tank 500 With Landmark Group Brands


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Landmark Group is thrilled to launch its latest customer rewards campaign,“Shop & Win – Drive Home a GWM Tank 500!”, giving shoppers the extraordinary chance to win a premium GWM Tank 500, one of the most powerful and stylish SUVs in its class, sponsored by Teyseer Motors.

As part of this exciting promotion, every shopper who spends QR 300 and above at Centrepoint, Home Centre, Max, Home Box, Shoexpress, Emax and Babyshop,Splash, Shoe Mart and Lifestyle will receive one entry into the grand draw. At the end of the campaign, one lucky winner will take home the luxurious GWM Tank 500, offering unmatched performance, comfort, and capability.

Landmark Group GWM Tank 500 Centrepoint Home Centre

