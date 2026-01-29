Wesco Named To Forbes 2026 List Of America's Most Successful Mid Cap Companies

MENAFN - 3BL) PITTSBURGH, January 29, 2026 /3BL/ -- Wesco International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, announced it has been named to Forbes 2026 list of America's Most Successful MidCap Companies, which recognizes companies that have demonstrated strong financial performance and long-term value creation.

Forbes compiled the list using financial data from FactSet, screening publicly traded companies with a market capitalization between $5 billion and $20 billion. The top 100 companies were ranked based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return over the past five years, with greater weight placed on performance in the most recent year. All financial data used for the ranking is as of December 5, 2025.

“This recognition highlights Wesco's ability to deliver sustained financial performance in a dynamic and competitive environment,” said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO.“Being named to Forbes' list of America's Most Successful MidCap Companies underscores how our focus on serving our customers, profitable growth and disciplined capital allocation has translated to strong results over time.

Forbes' full list of America's Most Successful Mid‐Cap Companies can be found at .

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

...